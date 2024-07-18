University of Phoenix Celebrates Nearly 2,500 Graduates at Detroit Commencement

Diverse achievements highlighted as graduates prepare for high-demand careers

University of Phoenix hosted its summer 2024 commencement ceremony in Detroit on June 29 at Huntington Place, honoring the achievements of 2,493 graduates. About 6,500 guests attended the ceremony, with students celebrating the milestone with family and friends.









This year’s ceremony is significant for graduates like Lynda Chudzinski, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a General Management Certificate while working a full-time job and attended the Detroit ceremony with her children. “Balancing work, school, and family life is tough, and earning this degree has been a journey filled with countless challenges and triumphs,” she shares. “I could not have done it without the unwavering support of so many incredible people. The celebration of milestones along the way from University of Phoenix pushed me to believe in my potential and kept me motivated even during the most challenging times. Every late night and early morning were worth it, to show myself and my children that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.”

Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods, Ph.D., praised the graduates for their perseverance and dedication. “We are incredibly proud of our graduates who have demonstrated resilience, dedication, and a commitment to their education. These individuals have balanced multiple responsibilities and have emerged stronger, ready to contribute to their chosen fields. Our graduates are stepping into roles that are in high demand, particularly in business, healthcare, education, and technology. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the support of their families, peers, and faculty.”

The College of Business and Information Technology led with the highest number of graduates, reflecting the growing demand for business and tech-savvy professionals. The healthcare sector sees significant contributions from the College of Health Professions and the College of Nursing, helping to mitigate the critical shortage of healthcare workers. The College of Education’s graduates will play a crucial role in addressing the national teacher shortage.

The ceremony celebrated graduates from all seven colleges, highlighting the university’s diverse academic programs:

College of Business and Information Technology : 1,365 registered graduates (273 associate degrees, 733 bachelor’s degrees, 359 master’s degrees)

: 1,365 registered graduates (273 associate degrees, 733 bachelor’s degrees, 359 master’s degrees) College of Doctoral Studies : 72 doctoral degrees

: 72 doctoral degrees College of Education : 130 registered graduates (49 bachelor’s degrees, 81 master’s degrees)

: 130 registered graduates (49 bachelor’s degrees, 81 master’s degrees) College of General Studies : 23 bachelor’s degrees

: 23 bachelor’s degrees College of Health Professions : 382 registered graduates (1 associate degree, 235 bachelor’s degrees, 146 master’s degrees)

: 382 registered graduates (1 associate degree, 235 bachelor’s degrees, 146 master’s degrees) College of Nursing : 63 registered graduates (24 bachelor’s degrees, 6 doctoral degrees, 33 master’s degrees)

: 63 registered graduates (24 bachelor’s degrees, 6 doctoral degrees, 33 master’s degrees) College of Social and Behavioral Sciences: 458 registered graduates (67 associate degrees, 247 bachelor’s degrees, 144 master’s degrees)

This year’s ceremony featured a “Celebration Runway,” designed to help create a memorable graduation experience. The runway featured several platforms for photo opportunities, QR codes to help graduates quickly access alumni benefits, and a DJ playing celebration music as students enjoyed the runway. The Celebration Runway was designed to allow more opportunities for students to capture their graduation experience and spend time celebrating with friends and family.

Learn more here about commencement ceremonies at University of Phoenix.

