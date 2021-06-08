Home Business Wire University of Minnesota Supercomputing Institute Expands Research Capability, Adds 10 Petabytes of...
Business Wire

University of Minnesota Supercomputing Institute Expands Research Capability, Adds 10 Petabytes of Panasas Storage

di Business Wire

Scalable “data as an asset” approach supports the university’s next-generation research initiative

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPanasas®, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions, announced an expansion of its 13-year relationship with the University of Minnesota’s Supercomputing Institute (MSI) to supply a new generation of parallel storage systems.

As its researchers push further into the fields of bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, MSI plans to upgrade both the capacity and the performance of its cluster storage systems. To achieve this goal, the university is starting by updating the existing Panasas parallel storage system to the next-generation Panasas Ultra hardware. This will deliver approximately 10 Petabytes of new capacity, representing a net increase of 5 PB that will better support a variety of data-intensive research initiatives. Alongside the Panasas storage upgrades, the capacity of MSI’s ceph-based tier 2 storage, built using HPE hardware, will also be increased by 5 PB.

“The Panasas partnership gives us access to the kind of high-performance computing technology that is critical to tackle an increasing variety of sophisticated use cases with MSI’s `Agate’ cluster,” said Jim Wigenbusch, Director of Research Computing at UMN. “This long-term partnership has provided our researchers with the top-flight technology and technical support they need.”

“MSI/UMN has bought and installed every generation of Panasas ActveStor over the 13 years that we’ve worked together,” said Panasas Chief Operating Officer Brian Peterson. “I’m very proud of this agreement — a testament to our long-term partnership. We are fully committed to helping the university by supporting their efforts with the technology they need to advance research.”

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

Follow Panasas: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2021 Panasas, Inc. Panasas, the Panasas logo, PanFS and ActiveStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasas, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks, trade names, company names and service marks are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

North America:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing

Tel: 650.868.4659

dreddy@bigvalley.co

Europe:

Rhianna Bull

Napier Partnership Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1243 531123

rhianna@napierb2b.com

Articoli correlati

AVANT and UJET Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next Generation of Customer Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
AVANT Named Newest UJET Master Agent Partner Collaboration unites UJET’s CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center platform with AVANT’s forward-thinking vision,...
Continua a leggere

Yubico Research Reveals More Than Three Quarters of Enterprises in the UK, France and Germany Are Undervaluing Two-Factor Authentication

Business Wire Business Wire -
Poor password hygiene is also exposed as 54% of all employees reuse passwords across multiple work accounts, while 41%...
Continua a leggere

Alira Health Expands Its Global Clinical and Data Capabilities Through the Acquisition of CROS NT

Business Wire Business Wire -
CROS NT’s expertise in biometrics and clinical operations in Europe enhances Alira Health’s lifecycle of healthcare advisory services. FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
TeamSystem Talks 2021

Transizione digitale, TeamSystem: ora la leva è la collaborazione

Digitale