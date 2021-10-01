University of Lethbridge Deploys YuJa Himalayas to Help Manage Large Data Workflows and Institutional Retention Policies

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Lethbridge (uLethbridge), one of Canada’s top-ranked universities and leading research institutions, recently expanded its Enterprise Video Platform to include YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. YuJa Himalayas is a data archiving security and compliance solution that helps institutions manage large data workloads. The cloud-based tool reviews data workloads, identifying compliance issues, managing risks and enabling e-discovery scenarios, as well as helps meet the needs for institutional retention policies.

The University began using YuJa’s Video Platform nearly two years ago and saw strong adoption rates. As use has increased, the university was seeking a way to affordably manage storage at scale. YuJa Himalayas integrates with the university’s other compliance solutions to reduce storage costs as they manage video content. Additionally, YuJa Himalayas automatically provides tools to identify regulatory and corporate compliance risks in video, audio, and documents.

“With YuJa Himalayas, administrators can create and stack policies to identify content based on set parameters,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer. “This allows the university to not only quickly identify content that can be archived, but to automate the process in a secure and compliant manner.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LETHBRIDGE

Founded in 1967, on traditional Blackfoot land, the University of Lethbridge is home to 8,900 undergraduate and graduate students from 90 countries around the world. With campuses in Lethbridge and Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the institution is one of Canada’s top ranked universities and leading research institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

