<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly...
Business Wire

University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.

The institution was seeking a reliable system with easy-to-use instructional features for its more than 1,300 faculty that also integrates with its learning management system, Canvas. Built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

The institution also will benefit from robust lecture capture capabilities, video quizzing, a comprehensive analytics dashboard, the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages and more.

“As a premier research institution, CU Boulder needed a Video Platform that was user-friendly, reliable and responsive, but that also streamlines accessible and works well with existing technologies,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Given the size of the institution and varying levels of experience with a video content management platform, we wanted to ensure not only a smooth transition, but interoperability among other platforms so the Video Platform functions for all instructors and students.”

YuJa works with numerous institutions in Colorado, including the Colorado Community College System.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER

The University of Colorado Boulder is one of only 35 U.S. public research institutions in the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group of institutions widely recognized as America’s leading research universities. With more than 35,000 students, the university’s mission is to serve as the state of Colorado’s comprehensive graduate research university with selective admission standards, offering a comprehensive array of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

Wedbush Securities’ Senior Vice President, Equity Research, Gerald, Pascarelli, CFA® Initiates Coverage on U.S. Cannabis Names CRLBF, CURLF, GTBIF & TCNNF

Business Wire Business Wire -
  LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading independent diversified financial services providers, is pleased to announce that...
Continua a leggere

U.S. Households Pay $986 a Year in Hidden Costs Associated With Paying Bills, up 6% Year over Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amid record-high inflation and challenging financial outlook, new doxo report exposes $128B in hidden bill pay costs, driven by...
Continua a leggere

Searchspring Honors Its Outstanding Ecommerce Partners at Third Annual “Partner Cheers!”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Searchspring raised a glass to its partners in recognition of the key part they play in Searchspring’s go-to-market strategy...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Wedbush Securities’ Senior Vice President, Equity Research, Gerald, Pascarelli, CFA® Initiates Coverage on U.S....

Business Wire