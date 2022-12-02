University of Colorado Boulder Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Nearly 36,000 Students with a Higher-Ed Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), an R1 and land-grant institution, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its nearly 36,000 students with a comprehensive, all-in-one video and content creation, editing, storage and distribution platform. CU Boulder is the largest of the four-campus University of Colorado system, with a student population that comes from every state in the nation and 100 foreign countries. As an R1 institution, CU Boulder ranks among the top research universities in the country.

The institution was seeking a reliable system with easy-to-use instructional features for its more than 1,300 faculty that also integrates with its learning management system, Canvas. Built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

The institution also will benefit from robust lecture capture capabilities, video quizzing, a comprehensive analytics dashboard, the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages and more.

“As a premier research institution, CU Boulder needed a Video Platform that was user-friendly, reliable and responsive, but that also streamlines accessible and works well with existing technologies,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Given the size of the institution and varying levels of experience with a video content management platform, we wanted to ensure not only a smooth transition, but interoperability among other platforms so the Video Platform functions for all instructors and students.”

YuJa works with numerous institutions in Colorado, including the Colorado Community College System.

The University of Colorado Boulder is one of only 35 U.S. public research institutions in the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group of institutions widely recognized as America’s leading research universities. With more than 35,000 students, the university’s mission is to serve as the state of Colorado’s comprehensive graduate research university with selective admission standards, offering a comprehensive array of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

