Universal Robots and Robotiq Showcase Next-Generation Palletizing Solution at CES 2026 in Collaboration with Siemens

Industrial leaders demonstrate how digital and physical automation converge to transform manufacturing and logistics for global brands.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TER #AI--Universal Robots (UR), part of Teradyne Robotics, and Robotiq have unveiled a groundbreaking robotic palletizing solution at CES 2026 today in collaboration with Siemens. The joint demonstration in Las Vegas highlights how advanced robotics and digital twin technology can accelerate industrial transformation for manufacturers worldwide.

The solution combines Robotiq’s PAL Ready palletizing cell with Universal Robots’ UR20 robot arm, integrated into Siemens’ automation hardware and new Digital Twin Composer software – launched at the event. Visitors to the Siemens booth #8725 in the LVCC North Hall will experience a digital-meets-physical showcase, where a fully simulated palletizing cell is rendered photo-realistically in real time and paired with a live hardware demonstration.

“Our work with Robotiq and Universal Robots exemplifies what can happen when you mix together advanced automation and real-time digital twins with the power of industrial AI,” said Stuart McCutcheon, global vice president of sales and customer success, Siemens Digital Industries. “Siemens is proud to collaborate with Universal Robots and Robotiq to bring the industrial metaverse to life at CES and demonstrate how manufacturers can truly innovate faster, optimize operations and unlock new efficiencies.”

Digital Twin Meets Real-World Efficiency

Designed to support a company’s operational needs, the system palletizes boxes of chips and beverages, leveraging digital twin analytics to optimize gripper performance and suction points dynamically. With data captured using Siemens’ Industrial Edge hardware, and then streamed to Siemens’ Insights Hub Copilot, the demonstrator provides real-time insights into cell behavior, reinforcing the theme of ‘digital AI meets physical AI’ and presents it in a real-time photorealistic environment built using Siemens’ new Digital Twin Composer software.

CEO of Robotiq, Samuel Bouchard, said, “This collaboration with Universal Robots and Siemens demonstrates how Lean Palletizing, combined with cutting-edge digital twin technology, can help companies boost efficiency and adapt quickly to changing demands."

Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of the Teradyne Robotics Group, said, “The seamless integration of our heavy-duty UR20 robot with Robotiq’s palletizing cell and Siemens’ advanced automation and software shows how digital and physical innovation can work hand-in-hand to transform production environments and deliver measurable ROI.”

Joint showcase with Society of Manufacturing Engineers

CES attendees can also experience Universal Robots in action in a joint demonstration with SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers) at the Advanced Manufacturing Showcase in Central Hall #15425.

Event Details:

CES 2026, Consumer Electronics Show

Consumer Electronics Show Dates: January 6 - 9, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada

January 6 - 9, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada Location: Siemens Booth #8725 in the LVCC North Hall

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 100,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world’s largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers. Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology. www.universal-robots.com

About Robotiq

Robotiq empowers manufacturers to automate their processes quickly and efficiently with collaborative robot solutions. Specializing in end-of-arm tools and application kits, Robotiq simplifies deployment and accelerates ROI for businesses of all sizes. With a global network of partners and a commitment to innovation, Robotiq helps companies overcome labor shortages and improve productivity through easy-to-use automation technologies.

www.robotiq.com

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

