Universal Electronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

“We remain optimistic regarding our growth prospects for the full year, as significant customer and project wins will begin to ship in the back half of the year, although we foresee a particularly challenging start to 2022,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “Supply chain issues and materials shortages continue to have both a direct and indirect impact on our volumes, as we have been unable to fulfill all the orders in our backlog and our customers have been limited in producing the companion products with which our solutions pair.

“Even with these strong near-term headwinds, our product team continues to succeed in its mission to build the world’s most innovative next-generation control products. At CES in January 2022, we introduced our new suite of control products that feature embedded energy harvesting technology combined with chipsets designed to function in extreme low power situations. This will translate to tremendously extended battery life, and some products that may not require changing batteries for the life of the product.

“With more than three decades of experience, we have managed through challenging sales cycles previously. While each period is unique, one factor has always been true – UEI has emerged from difficult periods stronger and better-positioned than before. We are quite confident that, when these macro pressures subside, our steadfast commitment to innovation and customer service will once again deliver long-term growth.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31: 2021 Compared to 2020

GAAP net sales were $144.9 million, compared to $156.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $143.9 million, compared to $156.4 million.

GAAP gross margins were 24.9%, compared to 32.7%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 28.4%, compared to 33.6%.

GAAP operating loss was $3.3 million, compared to operating income of $12.5 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $10.7 million, compared to $19.1 million.

GAAP net loss was $6.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to net income of $12.2 million or $0.86 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $9.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.

At December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $60.8 million.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31: 2021 Compared to 2020

GAAP net sales were $601.6 million, compared to $614.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $600.9 million, compared to $615.4 million.

GAAP gross margins were 28.8%, compared to 28.7%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.2%, compared to 30.8%.

GAAP operating income was $23.3 million, compared to $37.3 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $58.9 million, compared to $65.5 million.

GAAP net income was $5.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million or $2.72 per diluted share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $49.4 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, compared to $53.3 million, or $3.76 per diluted share.

UEI’s CFO Bryan Hackworth, stated, “While we expect 2022 to have a challenging start, we remain optimistic regarding our full year and long-term outlook. We believe in UEI’s significant intrinsic value, and we expect continued strength in free cash flow for 2022. As a result, our board of directors approved a plan to repurchase an additional 300,000 shares, contingent on price, over the next few months.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $135 million and $145 million, compared to $150.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to range from ($0.05) to $0.05, compared to GAAP earnings of $0.49 in the first quarter of 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $135 million and $145 million, compared to $150.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.46 to $0.56 compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.89 in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2022 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.51 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

The company continues to believe in its long-term growth targets of sales between 5% and 10% and EPS between 10% and 20%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI for budget planning purposes and for making operational and financial decisions. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., excess manufacturing overhead costs, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, impairment charges on certain China-based fixed assets, loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, gain on the release from our Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with certain litigation efforts, and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the loss on the sale of our Argentina subsidiary, the reversal of a social insurance accrual and accounts receivable reserve related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments and the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share-related data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,813 $ 57,153 Accounts receivable, net 129,215 129,433 Contract assets 5,012 9,685 Inventories 134,469 120,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,289 6,828 Income tax receivable 348 3,314 Total current assets 337,146 326,843 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,647 87,285 Goodwill 48,463 48,614 Intangible assets, net 20,169 19,710 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,847 19,522 Deferred income taxes 7,729 5,564 Other assets 2,347 2,752 Total assets $ 510,348 $ 510,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,707 $ 83,229 Line of credit 56,000 20,000 Accrued compensation 24,217 28,931 Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties 9,286 10,758 Accrued income taxes 3,737 3,535 Other accrued liabilities 30,840 33,057 Total current liabilities 216,787 179,510 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease obligations 14,266 13,681 Contingent consideration — 292 Deferred income taxes 2,394 1,913 Income tax payable 939 1,054 Other long-term liabilities 13 539 Total liabilities 234,399 196,989 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,678,942 and 24,391,595 shares issued on December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 247 244 Paid-in capital 314,094 302,084 Treasury stock, at cost, 11,861,198 and 10,618,002 shares on December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (355,159 ) (295,495 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,524 ) (18,522 ) Retained earnings 330,291 324,990 Total stockholders’ equity 275,949 313,301 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 510,348 $ 510,290

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 144,944 $ 156,264 $ 601,602 $ 614,680 Cost of sales 108,809 105,180 428,586 438,424 Gross profit 36,135 51,084 173,016 176,256 Research and development expenses 7,888 8,471 30,917 31,450 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,530 30,098 118,846 107,539 Operating income (loss) (3,283 ) 12,515 23,253 37,267 Interest income (expense), net (119 ) (150 ) (566 ) (1,422 ) Loss on sale of Argentina subsidiary — — (6,050 ) — Accrued social insurance adjustment — — — 9,464 Other income (expense), net (406 ) (141 ) (557 ) (1,404 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (3,808 ) 12,224 16,080 43,905 Provision for income taxes 2,522 66 10,779 5,333 Net income (loss) $ (6,330 ) $ 12,158 $ 5,301 $ 38,572 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ 0.88 $ 0.39 $ 2.78 Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.39 $ 2.72 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 13,000 13,768 13,465 13,893 Diluted 13,000 14,099 13,742 14,166

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,301 $ 38,572 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,747 29,735 Provision for credit losses — 332 Deferred income taxes (1,560 ) (478 ) Shares issued for employee benefit plan 1,092 1,136 Employee and director stock-based compensation 9,969 9,122 Performance-based common stock warrants (686 ) 686 Impairment of long-term assets 3,338 134 Loss on sale of Argentina subsidiary, net of cash transferred 5,960 — Accrued social insurance adjustment — (9,464 ) Loss on sale of Ohio call center — 712 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 2,007 14,884 Inventories (14,985 ) 28,295 Prepaid expenses and other assets (630 ) (245 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 870 (33,543 ) Accrued income taxes 2,860 (6,486 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,283 73,392 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (12,586 ) (16,862 ) Acquisitions of intangible assets (4,455 ) (6,372 ) Payment on sale of Ohio call center — (500 ) Net cash used for investing activities (17,041 ) (23,734 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 112,000 75,000 Repayments on line of credit (76,000 ) (123,000 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,638 2,805 Treasury stock purchased (59,664 ) (17,678 ) Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations — (3,091 ) Net cash used for financing activities (22,026 ) (65,964 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,444 (843 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,660 (17,149 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 57,153 74,302 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 60,813 $ 57,153 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 10,093 $ 12,712 Interest paid $ 620 $ 1,610

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Net sales – GAAP $ 144,944 $ 156,264 $ 601,602 $ 614,680 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants (1,084 ) 161 (686 ) 686 Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales $ 143,860 $ 156,425 $ 600,916 $ 615,366 Cost of sales: Cost of sales – GAAP $ 108,809 $ 105,180 $ 428,586 $ 438,424 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — — — (3,523 ) Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) (2,262 ) (1,154 ) (5,830 ) (7,500 ) Impairment of China-based fixed assets (3) (3,473 ) — (3,473 ) — Loss on sale of Ohio call center (4) — — — (570 ) Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (5) — — 542 — Stock-based compensation expense (40 ) (37 ) (156 ) (183 ) Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (6) (63 ) (180 ) (257 ) (378 ) Employee related restructuring — — — (204 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales 102,971 103,809 419,412 426,066 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,889 $ 52,616 $ 181,504 $ 189,300 Gross margin: Gross margin – GAAP 24.9 % 32.7 % 28.8 % 28.7 % Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants (0.5 )% 0.1 % (0.1 )% 0.1 % Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — % — % — % 0.6 % Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1.6 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.2 % Impairment of China-based fixed assets (3) 2.4 % — % 0.6 % — % Loss on sale of Ohio call center (4) — % — % — % 0.1 % Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (5) — % — % (0.1 )% — % Stock-based compensation expense 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (6) 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Employee related restructuring — % — % — % 0.0 % Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 28.4 % 33.6 % 30.2 % 30.8 % Operating expenses: Operating expenses – GAAP $ 39,418 $ 38,569 $ 149,763 $ 138,989 Stock-based compensation expense (2,414 ) (2,232 ) (9,814 ) (8,940 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (714 ) (485 ) (1,544 ) (4,508 ) Change in contingent consideration — (20 ) 180 2,408 Litigation costs (7) (5,294 ) (2,287 ) (15,300 ) (3,901 ) Employee related restructuring and other costs (828 ) — (717 ) (287 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,168 $ 33,545 $ 122,568 $ 123,761

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss): Operating income (loss) – GAAP $ (3,283 ) $ 12,515 $ 23,253 $ 37,267 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants (1,084 ) 161 (686 ) 686 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — — — 3,523 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 2,262 1,154 5,830 7,500 Impairment of China-based fixed assets (3) 3,473 — 3,473 — Loss on sale of Ohio call center (4) — — — 570 Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (5) — — (542 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 2,454 2,269 9,970 9,123 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (6) 63 180 257 378 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 714 485 1,544 4,508 Change in contingent consideration — 20 (180 ) (2,408 ) Litigation costs (7) 5,294 2,287 15,300 3,901 Employee related restructuring and other costs 828 — 717 491 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,721 $ 19,071 $ 58,936 $ 65,539 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net sales 7.5 % 12.2 % 9.8 % 10.7 % Net income (loss): Net income (loss) – GAAP $ (6,330 ) $ 12,158 $ 5,301 $ 38,572 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants (1,084 ) 161 (686 ) 686 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — — — 3,523 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 2,262 1,154 5,830 7,500 Impairment of China-based fixed assets (3) 3,473 — 3,473 — Loss on sale of Ohio call center (4) — — — 570 Gain on release from Ohio call center lease obligation guarantee (5) — — (542 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 2,454 2,269 9,970 9,123 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (6) 63 180 257 378 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 714 485 1,544 4,508 Change in contingent consideration — 20 (180 ) (2,408 ) Litigation costs (7) 5,294 2,287 15,300 3,901 Employee related restructuring and other costs 828 — 717 491 Loss on sale of Argentina subsidiary (8) — — 6,050 — Accrued social insurance adjustment (9) — — — (9,464 ) Reversal of accounts receivable reserve (10) — (432 ) — (432 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 579 596 1,334 1,984 Income tax provision on adjustments 789 (2,866 ) 984 (4,349 ) Other income tax adjustments (11) — — — (1,303 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 9,042 $ 16,012 $ 49,352 $ 53,280 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share: GAAP 13,000 14,099 13,742 14,166 Adjusted Non-GAAP 13,214 14,099 13,742 14,166 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share – GAAP $ (0.49 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.39 $ 2.72 Total adjustments $ 1.16 $ 0.27 $ 3.21 $ 1.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 1.14 $ 3.59 $ 3.76

