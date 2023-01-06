Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$UEIC #CE—Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI)(NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally.





Blending Home Entertainment and Smart Home Experience at Scale

As the smart home continues to roll out and evolve, interoperability between devices and services in the home is one of the key ingredients for a truly ‘smart’ consumer experience. UEI’s QuickSet® is the de-facto solution that delivers such experience for millions of households every day.

QuickSet Cloud ® – Reaching Millions of Households

QuickSet Cloud® provides a scalable platform for simplifying onboarding and control across entertainment and smart home devices and has been adopted by many of the world’s leading brands. With a run rate of over 288 billion transactions annually, this platform has helped customers discover over 1.6 billion devices during 2022. During this period, QuickSet’s discovery and setup capabilities are estimated to have saved TV operators and their installation partners over 4 million hours of programming time by automating the device discovery and set-up process and increasing the automated discovery and set-up success rate of new devices connected to Smart TVs by an estimated 80%.

Smart Home as a Service

QuickSet® is an integral component of major TV and TV operator systems and is the primary solution for easy discovery, setup and control for millions of entertainment and smart home devices. Today, QuickSet® smart home services are the technology behind the Home Dashboard of LG TVs and provide a complete and simplified control experience for millions of households. The platform has continuously expanded with new capabilities including enhanced communication protocols, such as Matter, IP, Zigbee 3.0, Zigbee RF4CE, CEC and infrared.

Entering a New Era of Interoperability with Matter

Expanding its interoperability services, the company is proud to announce that QuickSet® is now a Matter Certified Software Platform. Matter, announced by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, is a new industry-unifying standard that enables smart devices to work together seamlessly. QuickSet®, with the addition of Matter, will benefit from greater interoperability. Additionally, QuickSet 6.0 will bridge non-Matter devices into the Matter ecosystem and enable automation across the whole home, covering existing and newly installed devices.

At this year’s CES, the company will show its enhanced interoperability features on UEI’s white-label products such as the new UEI TIDE thermostats and its smart home gateway, Nevo® Butler. In addition, the company announced the expansion of its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity silicon and module line-up with the new bare metal UE51 QuickSet® Widget.

Next-Generation Support for Entertainment and Smart Home Products

As more and more connected products are introduced and expected to work together, the challenge of onboarding, troubleshooting, and supporting all these devices inside the different ecosystems increases. To address this, the company has expanded its device and system knowledge base beyond just control and introduced several services to help consumers.

MyNevo® Companion App

As part of the company’s commitment to providing customers with the best possible support experience, the company has launched a turnkey white-label companion app and SDK for onboarding, troubleshooting and controlling its devices. Available as a bundled service on many UEI products, including the new UEI ETERNA remotes and UEI TIDE thermostats, this service helps customers quickly install and set up their devices.

UEI Virtual Agent and UEI NetReady Customer Support Services

UEI Virtual Agent, an innovative self-service support solution, simplifies device onboarding by allowing customers to seamlessly hand-off the process from a large screen (SmartTV) to a smaller one (mobile phone). With QuickSet® integration, UEI Virtual Agent provides automated steps for onboarding, feature discovery and troubleshooting capabilities and is available both as a web-based application and a TV app for integration into existing infrastructures. UEI Virtual Agent, when bundled with our newest set of UEI NetReady services for remote diagnostics and customer support, will further enhance the support experience for millions of currently deployed products in the home.

“Our software product teams have developed next-generation software services that make connectivity work seamlessly with many platforms and standards in the consumer device industry. We are proud to showcase groundbreaking solutions for consumers and customers that eliminate the headaches associated with everyday connectivity issues,” says Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP of Product and Technology.

To schedule a press tour or demo please visit here, or come by our booth #52014 at the Venetian Expo at CES taking place in Las Vegas on January 5-8.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

