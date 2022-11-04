Universal Display Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to report solid third quarter results, which includes record quarterly revenues. As we look ahead, we believe that the long-term growth path of the OLED industry remains strong. We are continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives and are investing in our R&D programs, our people and our global infrastructure,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “While macroeconomic factors will likely weigh on near-term demand, we see a bright future for the OLED industry and for us in the years ahead with continued OLED market proliferation, investments in new OLED capacity and a broadening company portfolio of innovative technologies and state-of-the-art OLED materials.”

Millard continued, “I am excited to have joined Universal Display Corporation, an extraordinary pioneer in the OLED industry for more than 25 years. With our brilliant team, cutting-edge initiatives, lean operating model and strong balance sheet, the Company is well poised for continued advancement in the growing OLED market. I look forward to working with the entire UDC team to continue to build upon our strong culture of inventiveness, integrity, inclusion and imagination and deliver on the Company’s mission of being a critical enabler in the OLED ecosystem.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $160.6 million as compared to $143.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. As with the prior quarter, the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy is expected to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of certain customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue of $6.6 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.

Revenue from material sales was $84.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $75.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit material volume.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $71.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $63.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit material volume and customer mix.

Cost of material sales was $34.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $28.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Cost of material sales was impacted by underutilization of the new production facility in Shannon, Ireland. We recently commenced bringing this additional capacity online in preparation for anticipated growth in the years ahead.

Total gross margin was 77% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 78% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was in part due to costs associated with the Shannon facility in 2022, which contributed to a 2% decrease in total gross margin between the periods.

Operating income was $68.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $53.5 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $46.1 million or $0.97 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 84,182 $ 75,609 Royalty and license fees 71,450 63,939 Contract research services 4,924 4,070 Total revenue $ 160,556 $ 143,618

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 84,182 $ 75,609 Cost of material sales 34,057 28,883 Gross margin on material sales 50,125 46,726 Gross margin as a % of material sales 60 % 62 %

Financial Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2022

Total revenue in the first nine months of 2022 was $447.6 million as compared to $407.3 million in the first nine months of 2021. As with the prior quarter, the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy is expected to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of several customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue of $17.3 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.

Revenue from material sales was $242.7 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $232.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit material volume.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $191.5 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $163.0 million in the first nine months of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit material volume and customer mix.

Cost of material sales was $89.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $75.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Total gross margin was 78% in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to 80% in the first nine months of 2021. Shannon facility costs in 2022 contributed to a 1% decrease in total gross margin between periods.

Operating income was $184.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $171.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Net income was $144.9 million or $3.04 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $138.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 242,742 $ 232,855 Royalty and license fees 191,530 163,037 Contract research services 13,315 11,386 Total revenue $ 447,587 $ 407,278

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 242,742 $ 232,855 Cost of material sales 88,999 75,198 Gross margin on material sales 153,743 157,657 Gross margin as a % of material sales 63 % 68 %

2022 Affirmed Guidance

The Company affirms its previous revenue guidance and believes that 2022 revenue will be approximately $600 million, plus or minus $10 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on December 16, 2022.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation



Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,750 $ 311,993 Short-term investments 501,051 351,194 Accounts receivable 78,193 107,639 Inventory 180,194 134,160 Other current assets 30,005 20,948 Total current assets 977,193 925,934 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $110,334 and $92,461 137,713 128,832 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $187,132 and $173,635 40,921 49,668 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $8,631 and $7,565 8,657 9,711 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 173,871 168,076 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 43,005 33,453 OTHER ASSETS 133,428 135,710 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,530,323 $ 1,466,919 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 13,357 $ 14,955 Accrued expenses 49,975 45,474 Deferred revenue 67,254 120,864 Other current liabilities 7,613 6,645 Total current liabilities 138,199 187,938 DEFERRED REVENUE 26,761 36,217 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 67,305 66,773 OTHER LIABILITIES 86,233 76,077 Total liabilities 318,498 367,005 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,128,525 and 49,065,924 shares issued, and 47,762,877 and 47,700,276 shares outstanding, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 491 491 Additional paid-in capital 674,773 658,728 Retained earnings 602,399 500,212 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,556 ) (18,235 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,211,825 1,099,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,530,323 $ 1,466,919

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE: Material sales $ 84,182 $ 75,609 $ 242,742 $ 232,855 Royalty and license fees 71,450 63,939 191,530 163,037 Contract research services 4,924 4,070 13,315 11,386 Total revenue 160,556 143,618 447,587 407,278 COST OF SALES 37,396 31,481 97,798 82,748 Gross margin 123,160 112,137 349,789 324,530 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 30,414 25,327 85,156 72,733 Selling, general and administrative 18,442 20,960 59,373 57,603 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 3,562 5,505 14,562 16,490 Patent costs 2,018 2,359 6,075 6,003 Royalty and license expense 261 258 596 519 Total operating expenses 54,697 54,409 165,762 153,348 OPERATING INCOME 68,463 57,728 184,027 171,182 Interest income, net 2,432 137 4,306 345 Other (loss) income, net (804 ) (102 ) (749 ) 178 Interest and other income, net 1,628 35 3,557 523 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 70,091 57,763 187,584 171,705 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (16,636 ) (11,654 ) (42,657 ) (33,368 ) NET INCOME $ 53,455 $ 46,109 $ 144,927 $ 138,337 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 3.04 $ 2.91 DILUTED $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 3.04 $ 2.90 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET



INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,396,495 47,291,192 47,386,426 47,286,927 DILUTED 47,466,934 47,362,575 47,455,893 47,355,583 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.90 $ 0.60

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 144,927 $ 138,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables, net (201,529 ) (165,723 ) Depreciation 17,982 14,471 Amortization of intangibles 14,562 16,490 Change in excess inventory reserve 2,368 2,058 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (3,469 ) (229 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 22,528 22,846 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 1,121 1,052 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (7,876 ) 4,226 Retirement plan expense 3,998 6,676 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable 29,446 (13,974 ) Inventory (48,402 ) (31,952 ) Other current assets (3,555 ) (13,626 ) Other assets 2,282 (33,540 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,217 (3,311 ) Other current liabilities (543 ) (1,429 ) Deferred revenue 132,961 160,021 Other liabilities 10,156 31,933 Net cash provided by operating activities 124,174 134,326 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (31,119 ) (29,496 ) Purchases of intangibles (4,761 ) (394 ) Purchases of investments (464,766 ) (272,340 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 302,872 115,240 Net cash used in investing activities (197,774 ) (186,990 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,247 1,136 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (9,150 ) (14,880 ) Cash dividends paid (42,740 ) (28,447 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50,643 ) (42,191 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (124,243 ) (94,855 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 311,993 630,012 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 187,750 $ 535,157 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities $ (9,711 ) $ (39 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment 4,256 (1,849 )

Contacts

Universal Display

Darice Liu



investor@oled.com

media@oled.com

+1 609-964-5123