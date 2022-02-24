Home Business Wire Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLEDUniversal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a year of growth, R&D milestone achievements, new customer agreements, continued market recognition, and diversification and expansion of our global manufacturing footprint with PPG,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “During the year, our revenue grew to a record high of $554 million, we extended our long-term agreements with LG Display, Visionox Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics, and jointly announced with PPG the establishment of a new manufacturing site in Shannon, Ireland, for the production of our highly efficient, high-performing UniversalPHOLED materials. In addition, we were recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies, by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row, awarded a Silver rating for corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, and recognized once again by The Forum of Executive Women as a Champion of Board Diversity.”

Rosenblatt continued, “Leveraging over 25 years of ‘vision, innovation and reality’, Universal Display’s brilliant team of scientists and engineers continue to discover, develop, and deliver next-generation, state-of-the-art OLED materials and technologies. With respect to blue, given recent advancements, we believe that we are on track to meet preliminary target specifications with our phosphorescent blue by year-end 2022, which should enable the introduction of our all-phosphorescent RGB (red, green and blue) stack into the commercial market in 2024. We believe that the commercial introduction of our full-color emissive stack has the potential to unlock a vast array of opportunities for higher energy-efficiency and higher performance across a broad range of OLED applications.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $146.2 million as compared to $141.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Revenue from material sales was $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $62.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of materials was $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Operating income was $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income was $45.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $53.9 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue Comparison

 

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Material sales

 

$

85,768

 

 

$

62,538

 

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

55,995

 

 

 

75,046

 

 

Contract research services

 

 

4,484

 

 

 

3,959

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

146,247

 

 

$

141,543

 

Cost of Materials Comparison

 

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Material sales

 

$

85,768

 

 

$

62,538

 

 

Cost of material sales

 

 

29,199

 

 

 

24,602

 

 

Gross margin on material sales

 

 

56,569

 

 

 

37,936

 

 

Gross margin as a % of material sales

 

 

66

%

 

 

61

%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2021

  • Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $553.5 million as compared to $428.9 million for the full year 2020.
  • Revenue from material sales was $318.6 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $229.7 million for the full year 2020.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $219.0 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $185.1 million for the full year 2020.
  • Cost of materials was $104.4 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $75.9 million for the full year 2020.
  • Operating income was $227.6 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $157.5 million for the full year 2020.
  • Net income was $184.2 million or $3.87 per diluted share for the full year 2021 as compared to $133.4 million or $2.80 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

Revenue Comparison

 

($ in thousands)

 

Full Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Material sales

 

$

318,623

 

 

$

229,749

 

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

219,032

 

 

 

185,054

 

 

Contract research services

 

 

15,870

 

 

 

14,064

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

553,525

 

 

$

428,867

 

Cost of Materials Comparison

 

($ in thousands)

 

Full Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Material sales

 

$

318,623

 

 

$

229,749

 

 

Cost of material sales

 

 

104,397

 

 

 

75,939

 

 

Gross margin on material sales

 

 

214,226

 

 

 

153,810

 

 

Gross margin as a % of material sales

 

 

67

%

 

 

67

%

2022 Guidance

The Company believes that its 2022 revenue will be approximately in the range of $625 million to $650 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a first quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter
Facebook
YouTube

(OLED-C)

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

311,993

 

 

$

630,012

 

Short-term investments

 

 

351,194

 

 

 

99,996

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

107,639

 

 

 

82,261

 

Inventory

 

 

134,160

 

 

 

91,591

 

Other current assets

 

 

20,948

 

 

 

20,746

 

Total current assets

 

 

925,934

 

 

 

924,606

 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $92,461 and $72,493

 

 

128,832

 

 

 

102,113

 

ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $173,635 and $153,050

 

 

49,668

 

 

 

70,253

 

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $7,565 and $6,155

 

 

9,711

 

 

 

10,685

 

GOODWILL

 

 

15,535

 

 

 

15,535

 

INVESTMENTS

 

 

168,076

 

 

 

5,000

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

33,453

 

 

 

37,695

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

 

135,710

 

 

 

103,341

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,466,919

 

 

$

1,269,228

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

14,955

 

 

$

13,801

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

45,474

 

 

 

41,404

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

120,864

 

 

 

105,215

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

6,645

 

 

 

4,540

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

187,938

 

 

 

164,960

 

DEFERRED REVENUE

 

 

36,217

 

 

 

57,086

 

RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY

 

 

66,773

 

 

 

78,527

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

 

 

76,077

 

 

 

55,941

 

Total liabilities

 

 

367,005

 

 

 

356,514

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500)

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,065,924 and 49,013,476 shares issued, and 47,700,276 and 47,647,828 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

491

 

 

 

490

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

658,728

 

 

 

635,595

 

Retained earnings

 

 

500,212

 

 

 

353,930

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(18,235

)

 

 

(36,019

)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

 

 

(41,284

)

 

 

(41,284

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,099,914

 

 

 

912,714

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,466,919

 

 

$

1,269,228

 

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

  2020  

 

 

(Unaudited)

     

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material sales

 

$

85,768

 

$

62,538

 

$

318,623

 

$

229,749

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

55,995

 

 

75,046

 

 

219,032

 

 

185,054

 

Contract research services

 

 

4,484

 

 

3,959

 

 

15,870

 

 

14,064

 

Total revenue

 

 

146,247

 

 

141,543

 

 

553,525

 

 

428,867

 

COST OF SALES

 

 

32,243

 

 

26,998

 

 

114,991

 

 

85,478

 

Gross margin

 

 

114,004

 

 

114,545

 

 

438,534

 

 

343,389

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

26,940

 

 

22,186

 

 

99,673

 

 

83,894

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

22,769

 

 

16,217

 

 

80,372

 

 

61,346

 

Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets

 

 

5,504

 

 

5,495

 

 

21,994

 

 

21,969

 

Patent costs

 

 

2,157

 

 

1,938

 

 

8,160

 

 

7,529

 

Royalty and license expense

 

 

172

 

 

2,930

 

 

691

 

 

11,125

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

57,542

 

 

48,766

 

 

210,890

 

 

185,863

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

56,462

 

 

65,779

 

 

227,644

 

 

157,526

 

Interest income, net

 

 

160

 

 

695

 

 

505

 

 

5,139

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(80

)

 

230

 

 

98

 

 

864

 

Interest and other income, net

 

 

80

 

 

925

 

 

603

 

 

6,003

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

56,542

 

 

66,704

 

 

228,247

 

 

163,529

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

 

(10,666

)

 

(12,802

)

 

(44,034

)

 

(30,157

)

NET INCOME

 

$

45,876

 

$

53,902

 

$

184,213

 

$

133,372

 

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

$

0.96

 

$

1.13

 

$

3.87

 

$

2.80

 

DILUTED

 

$

0.96

 

$

1.13

 

$

3.87

 

$

2.80

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

 

47,324,718

 

 

47,241,078

 

 

47,296,447

 

 

47,198,982

 

DILUTED

 

 

47,387,469

 

 

47,298,692

 

 

47,365,435

 

 

47,236,994

 

CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.15

 

$

0.80

 

$

0.60

 

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

184,213

 

 

$

133,372

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables, net

 

 

(225,549

)

 

 

(183,997

)

Depreciation

 

 

19,968

 

 

 

15,217

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

21,994

 

 

 

21,969

 

Change in excess inventory reserve

 

 

3,554

 

 

 

1,114

 

Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net

 

 

(373

)

 

 

(4,960

)

Stock-based compensation to employees

 

 

34,871

 

 

 

26,631

 

Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,647

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

1,748

 

 

 

(4,446

)

Retirement plan expense

 

 

8,875

 

 

 

5,656

 

Decrease (increase) in assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(25,378

)

 

 

(21,809

)

Inventory

 

 

(46,123

)

 

 

(28,752

)

Other current assets

 

 

22,413

 

 

 

6,497

 

Other assets

 

 

(36,139

)

 

 

(13,481

)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

1,902

 

 

 

(8,305

)

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

2,683

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

201,484

 

 

 

192,369

 

Other liabilities

 

 

20,136

 

 

 

7,387

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

191,105

 

 

 

148,792

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(43,161

)

 

 

(27,991

)

Purchase of intangibles

 

 

(394

)

 

 

(60

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

(642,180

)

 

 

(604,153

)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments

 

 

227,984

 

 

 

1,023,460

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(457,751

)

 

 

391,256

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

1,507

 

 

 

1,176

 

Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees

 

 

(14,949

)

 

 

(14,394

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(37,931

)

 

 

(28,445

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(51,373

)

 

 

(41,663

)

(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

(318,019

)

 

 

498,385

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR

 

 

630,012

 

 

 

131,627

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

 

$

311,993

 

 

$

630,012

 

The following non-cash activities occurred:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities

 

$

(295

)

 

$

(118

)

Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period

 

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment

(3,526

)

(1,468

)

Cash paid for income tax

 

 

52,650

 

 

 

36,269

 

 

Contacts

Universal Display Contact:
Darice Liu

investor@oled.com
media@oled.com
+1 609-964-5123

Articoli correlati

QAD Precision to Exhibit and Speak at 2022 ICPA Annual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global trade and compliance leader to showcase its global trade compliance software at booth 9 and present on disruptive...
Continua a leggere

Wind River Studio Supports Intel SoCs for Real-Time and AI-Driven Intelligent Systems for Aerospace and Defense Edge Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#aerospace--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced support for new...
Continua a leggere

In An Uncertain World The SmartMetric Biometric Credit And Debit Card Brings Heightened Security For Financial Transactions

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): the biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card created by SmartMetric brings a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
GitHub

GitHub apre il database delle vulnerabilità alla community

Sicurezza