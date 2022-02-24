Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a year of growth, R&D milestone achievements, new customer agreements, continued market recognition, and diversification and expansion of our global manufacturing footprint with PPG,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “During the year, our revenue grew to a record high of $554 million, we extended our long-term agreements with LG Display, Visionox Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics, and jointly announced with PPG the establishment of a new manufacturing site in Shannon, Ireland, for the production of our highly efficient, high-performing UniversalPHOLED materials. In addition, we were recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies, by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row, awarded a Silver rating for corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, and recognized once again by The Forum of Executive Women as a Champion of Board Diversity.”

Rosenblatt continued, “Leveraging over 25 years of ‘vision, innovation and reality’, Universal Display’s brilliant team of scientists and engineers continue to discover, develop, and deliver next-generation, state-of-the-art OLED materials and technologies. With respect to blue, given recent advancements, we believe that we are on track to meet preliminary target specifications with our phosphorescent blue by year-end 2022, which should enable the introduction of our all-phosphorescent RGB (red, green and blue) stack into the commercial market in 2024. We believe that the commercial introduction of our full-color emissive stack has the potential to unlock a vast array of opportunities for higher energy-efficiency and higher performance across a broad range of OLED applications.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $146.2 million as compared to $141.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue from material sales was $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $62.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cost of materials was $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $45.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $53.9 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 85,768 $ 62,538 Royalty and license fees 55,995 75,046 Contract research services 4,484 3,959 Total revenue $ 146,247 $ 141,543

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 85,768 $ 62,538 Cost of material sales 29,199 24,602 Gross margin on material sales 56,569 37,936 Gross margin as a % of material sales 66 % 61 %

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2021

Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $553.5 million as compared to $428.9 million for the full year 2020.

Revenue from material sales was $318.6 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $229.7 million for the full year 2020.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $219.0 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $185.1 million for the full year 2020.

Cost of materials was $104.4 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $75.9 million for the full year 2020.

Operating income was $227.6 million for the full year 2021 as compared to $157.5 million for the full year 2020.

Net income was $184.2 million or $3.87 per diluted share for the full year 2021 as compared to $133.4 million or $2.80 per diluted share for the full year 2020.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 318,623 $ 229,749 Royalty and license fees 219,032 185,054 Contract research services 15,870 14,064 Total revenue $ 553,525 $ 428,867

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Material sales $ 318,623 $ 229,749 Cost of material sales 104,397 75,939 Gross margin on material sales 214,226 153,810 Gross margin as a % of material sales 67 % 67 %

2022 Guidance

The Company believes that its 2022 revenue will be approximately in the range of $625 million to $650 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a first quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,993 $ 630,012 Short-term investments 351,194 99,996 Accounts receivable 107,639 82,261 Inventory 134,160 91,591 Other current assets 20,948 20,746 Total current assets 925,934 924,606 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $92,461 and $72,493 128,832 102,113 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $173,635 and $153,050 49,668 70,253 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $7,565 and $6,155 9,711 10,685 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 168,076 5,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 33,453 37,695 OTHER ASSETS 135,710 103,341 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,466,919 $ 1,269,228 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 14,955 $ 13,801 Accrued expenses 45,474 41,404 Deferred revenue 120,864 105,215 Other current liabilities 6,645 4,540 Total current liabilities 187,938 164,960 DEFERRED REVENUE 36,217 57,086 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 66,773 78,527 OTHER LIABILITIES 76,077 55,941 Total liabilities 367,005 356,514 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,065,924 and 49,013,476 shares issued, and 47,700,276 and 47,647,828 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 491 490 Additional paid-in capital 658,728 635,595 Retained earnings 500,212 353,930 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,235 ) (36,019 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,099,914 912,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,466,919 $ 1,269,228

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) REVENUE: Material sales $ 85,768 $ 62,538 $ 318,623 $ 229,749 Royalty and license fees 55,995 75,046 219,032 185,054 Contract research services 4,484 3,959 15,870 14,064 Total revenue 146,247 141,543 553,525 428,867 COST OF SALES 32,243 26,998 114,991 85,478 Gross margin 114,004 114,545 438,534 343,389 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 26,940 22,186 99,673 83,894 Selling, general and administrative 22,769 16,217 80,372 61,346 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 5,504 5,495 21,994 21,969 Patent costs 2,157 1,938 8,160 7,529 Royalty and license expense 172 2,930 691 11,125 Total operating expenses 57,542 48,766 210,890 185,863 OPERATING INCOME 56,462 65,779 227,644 157,526 Interest income, net 160 695 505 5,139 Other (expense) income, net (80 ) 230 98 864 Interest and other income, net 80 925 603 6,003 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 56,542 66,704 228,247 163,529 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (10,666 ) (12,802 ) (44,034 ) (30,157 ) NET INCOME $ 45,876 $ 53,902 $ 184,213 $ 133,372 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 0.96 $ 1.13 $ 3.87 $ 2.80 DILUTED $ 0.96 $ 1.13 $ 3.87 $ 2.80 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,324,718 47,241,078 47,296,447 47,198,982 DILUTED 47,387,469 47,298,692 47,365,435 47,236,994 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.80 $ 0.60

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 184,213 $ 133,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables, net (225,549 ) (183,997 ) Depreciation 19,968 15,217 Amortization of intangibles 21,994 21,969 Change in excess inventory reserve 3,554 1,114 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (373 ) (4,960 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 34,871 26,631 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 1,404 1,647 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,748 (4,446 ) Retirement plan expense 8,875 5,656 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (25,378 ) (21,809 ) Inventory (46,123 ) (28,752 ) Other current assets 22,413 6,497 Other assets (36,139 ) (13,481 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,902 (8,305 ) Other current liabilities 2,105 2,683 Deferred revenue 201,484 192,369 Other liabilities 20,136 7,387 Net cash provided by operating activities 191,105 148,792 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (43,161 ) (27,991 ) Purchase of intangibles (394 ) (60 ) Purchases of investments (642,180 ) (604,153 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 227,984 1,023,460 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (457,751 ) 391,256 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,507 1,176 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (14,949 ) (14,394 ) Cash dividends paid (37,931 ) (28,445 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,373 ) (41,663 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (318,019 ) 498,385 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 630,012 131,627 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 311,993 $ 630,012 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities $ (295 ) $ (118 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment (3,526 ) (1,468 ) Cash paid for income tax 52,650 36,269

