Universal Display Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

“ We began the year on a strong note with solid first quarter results across the board,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “ With the OLED IT market poised for significant growth, continued OLED proliferation in smartphones and TVs, and projected expansion of foldables, we see meaningful opportunities across multiple market verticals. As we approach UDC’s 30th anniversary next month, we reflect on our amazing journey that has been marked by relentless innovation, exponential growth, and the materialization of products that were once distant dreams. As we look forward, we are excited to reach even greater heights in the future and continue to make a lasting impact on the OLED industry.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $165.3 million as compared to $130.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue from material sales was $93.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $70.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in material sales was primarily due to strengthened demand for our emitter materials.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $68.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $55.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in royalty and license fees was primarily the result of higher unit material volume, partially offset by a reduced cumulative catch-up adjustment.

Cost of material sales was $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in cost of material sales was primarily due to an increase in the level of materials sales, partially offset by a $3.3 million decrease in inventory reserve expense.

Total gross margin was 78% in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 75% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $62.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $45.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The effective income tax rate was 19.4% and 22.8% in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net income was $56.9 million or $1.19 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $39.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Material sales $ 93,284 $ 70,190 Royalty and license fees 68,268 55,210 Contract research services 3,707 5,067 Total revenue $ 165,259 $ 130,467

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Material sales $ 93,284 $ 70,190 Cost of material sales 34,096 29,488 Gross margin on material sales 59,188 40,702 Gross margin as a % of material sales 63 % 58 %

2024 Revised Guidance

The Company has increased the lower end of its previous revenue guidance and believes that 2024 revenue will be in the range of $635 million to $675 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on results, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a second quarter cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other Company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,012 $ 91,985 Short-term investments 465,293 422,137 Accounts receivable 119,584 139,850 Inventory 172,905 175,795 Other current assets 89,478 87,365 Total current assets 921,272 917,132 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $149,062 and $143,908 175,896 175,150 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $191,043 and $186,850 86,132 90,325 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $10,769 and $10,414 6,519 6,874 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 312,939 299,548 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 63,040 59,108 OTHER ASSETS 102,382 105,289 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,683,715 $ 1,668,961 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 12,841 $ 10,933 Accrued expenses 42,099 52,080 Deferred revenue 19,157 47,713 Other current liabilities 20,882 8,096 Total current liabilities 94,979 118,822 DEFERRED REVENUE 13,292 12,006 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 52,568 52,249 OTHER LIABILITIES 37,976 38,658 Total liabilities 198,815 221,735 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000



shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding



(liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,804,964



and 48,731,026 shares issued, and 47,439,316 and 47,365,378 shares outstanding, at



March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 488 487 Additional paid-in capital 702,609 699,554 Retained earnings 826,879 789,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,794 ) (1,086 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,484,900 1,447,226 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,683,715 $ 1,668,961

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUE: Material sales $ 93,284 $ 70,190 Royalty and license fees 68,268 55,210 Contract research services 3,707 5,067 Total revenue 165,259 130,467 COST OF SALES 36,969 32,970 Gross margin 128,290 97,497 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 37,985 31,423 Selling, general and administrative 19,252 15,396 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 4,548 2,891 Patent costs 1,982 2,255 Royalty and license expense 1,651 164 Total operating expenses 65,418 52,129 OPERATING INCOME 62,872 45,368 Interest income, net 9,568 6,967 Other loss, net (1,943 ) (703 ) Interest and other loss, net 7,625 6,264 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 70,497 51,632 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (13,644 ) (11,793 ) NET INCOME $ 56,853 $ 39,839 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.19 $ 0.83 DILUTED $ 1.19 $ 0.83 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET



INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,557,959 47,523,593 DILUTED 47,628,492 47,567,007 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.40 $ 0.35

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 56,853 $ 39,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,616 6,496 Amortization of intangibles 4,548 2,891 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (2,236 ) (3,597 ) Stock-based compensation 9,174 4,415 Deferred income tax benefit (3,936 ) (5,936 ) Retirement plan expense, net of benefit payments 330 782 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable 20,266 (13 ) Inventory 2,890 8,975 Other current assets (2,113 ) 8,598 Other assets 2,907 5,515 Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,977 ) (24,116 ) Other current liabilities 12,786 12,874 Deferred revenue (27,270 ) (8,616 ) Other liabilities (682 ) (486 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,156 47,621 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (7,206 ) (9,098 ) Purchases of intangibles — (51 ) Purchases of investments (99,947 ) (65,207 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 42,970 115,031 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (64,183 ) 40,675 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 639 518 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (7,058 ) (7,181 ) Cash dividends paid (19,527 ) (16,769 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,946 ) (23,432 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (17,973 ) 64,864 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 91,985 93,430 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 74,012 $ 158,294 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities $ (2,666 ) $ 3,202 Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was



earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property



and equipment (156 ) 766 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 5,085 4,961

