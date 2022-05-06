Universal Display Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #1Q22Results—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report solid first quarter 2022 results,” said Sidney D. Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “As we look out, we believe that consumer electronic OEMs, panel makers and the ecosystem are setting the stage for a significant new wave of OLED capital investments and OLED market proliferation. Amid this growing OLED market momentum, we continue to make excellent progress in our ongoing development work for a commercial phosphorescent blue emissive system. We reaffirm our belief that we are on track to meet preliminary target specs with our phosphorescent blue by year-end, which should enable the introduction of our all-phosphorescent RGB stack into the commercial market in 2024.”

Rosenblatt continued, “We believe that the trajectories of the OLED market and of the Company continue to be very bright. With more than two-and-a-half decades of experience and know-how, we are broadening our core competencies, bolstering our worldwide footprint and expanding our global team to fuel our strategic initiatives and increase our first-mover competitive edge. As a key OLED innovations partner, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to participate in a myriad of exciting opportunities that lie ahead in the near-term, mid-term and long-term.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $150.5 million as compared to $134.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from material sales was $86.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $79.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of materials was $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $63.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income was $50.0 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $51.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 86,691 $ 79,808 Royalty and license fees 59,802 50,886 Contract research services 3,977 3,306 Total revenue $ 150,470 $ 134,000

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 86,691 $ 79,808 Cost of material sales 29,920 20,999 Gross margin on material sales 56,771 58,809 Gross margin as a % of material sales 65% 74%

2022 Guidance



The Company continues to believe that its 2022 revenue will be approximately in the range of $625 million to $650 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on its growth, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend



The Company also announced a second quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on June 16, 2022.

Conference Call Information



In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation



Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 357,424 $ 311,993 Short-term investments 325,055 351,194 Accounts receivable 104,947 107,639 Inventory 143,240 134,160 Other current assets 29,120 20,948 Total current assets 959,786 925,934 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $97,979 and $92,461 131,879 128,832 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $178,782 and $173,635 44,521 49,668 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $7,918 and $7,565 9,370 9,711 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 164,130 168,076 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 35,788 33,453 OTHER ASSETS 126,222 135,710 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,487,231 $ 1,466,919 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 27,064 $ 14,955 Accrued expenses 26,960 45,474 Deferred revenue 111,778 120,864 Other current liabilities 12,452 6,645 Total current liabilities 178,254 187,938 DEFERRED REVENUE 31,735 36,217 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 67,481 66,773 OTHER LIABILITIES 78,461 76,077 Total liabilities 355,931 367,005 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,099,830 and 49,065,924 shares issued, and 47,734,182 and 47,700,276 shares outstanding, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 491 491 Additional paid-in capital 658,050 658,728 Retained earnings 535,936 500,212 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,895 ) (18,235 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,131,300 1,099,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,487,231 $ 1,466,919

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUE: Material sales $ 86,691 $ 79,808 Royalty and license fees 59,802 50,886 Contract research services 3,977 3,306 Total revenue 150,470 134,000 COST OF SALES 33,163 23,298 Gross margin 117,307 110,702 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 26,545 23,305 Selling, general and administrative 21,062 16,404 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 5,498 5,488 Patent costs 1,798 1,835 Royalty and license expense 154 112 Total operating expenses 55,057 47,144 OPERATING INCOME 62,250 63,558 Interest income, net 291 133 Other (loss) income, net (34 ) 59 Interest and other income, net 257 192 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 62,507 63,750 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (12,537 ) (12,063 ) NET INCOME $ 49,970 $ 51,687 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.05 $ 1.09 DILUTED $ 1.05 $ 1.08 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,369,764 47,267,921 DILUTED 47,440,281 47,329,704 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.30 $ 0.20

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 49,970 $ 51,687 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred revenue and recognition of unbilled receivables, net (64,106 ) (57,648 ) Depreciation 5,627 4,263 Amortization of intangibles 5,498 5,488 Change in excess inventory reserve 84 667 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (271 ) (70 ) Stock-based compensation to employees 6,085 5,200 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 430 330 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,380 ) 515 Retirement plan expense 1,359 2,228 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable 2,692 (9,066 ) Inventory (9,164 ) (10,498 ) Other current assets (3,525 ) 5,400 Other assets 9,488 (7,133 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,261 ) (21,136 ) Other current liabilities 5,807 (666 ) Deferred revenue 45,891 53,000 Other liabilities 2,384 6,935 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,608 29,496 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (10,751 ) (9,938 ) Purchases of intangibles (12 ) (298 ) Purchases of investments (24,915 ) (4,220 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 50,240 100,000 Net cash provided by investing activities 14,562 85,544 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 403 348 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (7,896 ) (9,634 ) Cash dividends paid (14,246 ) (9,487 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,739 ) (18,773 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 45,431 96,267 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 311,993 630,012 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 357,424 $ 726,279 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities $ (5,031 ) $ (66 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment 2,077 (27 )

