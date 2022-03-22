Unity Appoints Michelle K. Lee to Board of Directors

Technology industry veteran and former USPTO Under Secretary of Commerce to bring visionary thinking and perspective

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of Michelle K. Lee, former Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), to the company’s Board of Directors. As part of her Board appointment, Ms. Lee will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

“Michelle’s history and past experience as a true technology leader speaks for itself,” said John Riccitiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unity. “We are so excited to have her join our Board where she can lend her deep expertise and breadth of knowledge to Unity’s upward growth trajectory.”

“Throughout my career I’ve been drawn to companies that are disruptive in nature but also embody the spirit of creation and I believe Unity is one of those companies,” said Lee. “I am thrilled to be joining Unity’s distinguished Board of Directors and to bring my experience from the top levels of technology, law, business and government to their organization at this pivotal moment where they are forging new ground into digital twin, Web3, tools for the creation of augmented and virtual reality applications, and other next generation technologies.”

Most recently, Lee served as Vice President, Machine Learning Solutions Lab and Computer Vision at Amazon.com and was the Herman Phleger Visiting Professor at Stanford University. From 2012 to 2017, she served in a series of leadership roles at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including most recently the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. Lee has also held leadership positions at Google, Fenwick & West, LLP, a law firm, as well as board roles at Alarm.com and MIT Corporation.

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity is the foundation upon which the world’s most powerful digital content is created. Specifically, Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Unity had, on average, 3.9 billion monthly active end users who consumed content created or operated with its solutions. The applications developed by these creators were downloaded, on average, five billion times per month in 2021. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

