<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast
Business Wire

Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions that support them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Source: Unity

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Richard Davis

ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

Ryan Wallace

ryan.wallace@unity3d.com

Articoli correlati

Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
News Release on February 7, 2023; Live Audio Webcast on February 8, 2023 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a...
Continua a leggere

PatientFi Named to Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
PatientFi Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work List IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a point-of-sale technology platform offering patients...
Continua a leggere

Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Kicks Off IMSA 2023 Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire