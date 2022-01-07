Home Business Wire Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast 
Business Wire

Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast 

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Source: Unity

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Richard Davis

ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

Marisa Graves

marisag@unity3d.com

Articoli correlati

Tanium: The Leading Corporate Solution to Fully Identify and Remediate Log4j Vulnerabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
The largest enterprises and government organizations utilize the Tanium Platform to protect their assets against attacks KIRKLAND, WA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry experts...
Continua a leggere

T-Mobile Posts Record-High Customer Results, Adding 1.2 Million Postpaid Accounts and 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Un-carrier Further Extends Unrivaled Lead with America’s Only Standalone 5G Network, Delivering Game-Changing Ultra Capacity 5G to Over 210...
Continua a leggere

Cirrus Logic to Announce Q3 Results January 31

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its third quarter fiscal year...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tanium: The Leading Corporate Solution to Fully Identify and Remediate Log4j Vulnerabilities

Business Wire