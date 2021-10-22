Uniting Fans Across the Globe: RazerCon 2021 Delivers Exclusive Announcements, First Looks & Giveaways

As the first ever carbon neutral livestream for gamers, RazerCon 2021 was an incredibly successful event, celebrating the gaming community and engaging with more than 1.5 million viewers around the world.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), made October 21, 2021, an unforgettable day of celebration with the global gaming community. Fans across the world tuned in to RazerCon 2021, the first ever completely carbon neutral gamer’s livestream, to watch Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan announce Razer’s entry into the high-performance PC components industry, provide an update on the company’s sustainability efforts, and exclusively reveal a plethora of upcoming products.





This year’s digital event was an incredible success with Razer fans, surpassing RazerCon 2020’s record and peaking at over 1.5 million viewers with a total of more than 375,000 hours viewed and 250 million impressions across YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok.

In true Razer fashion, RazerCon 2021 celebrated all things gaming with highly anticipated content highlights and exhilarating announcements from partners such as Intel, Microsoft, Norton Gaming, and Seagate Gaming.

RazerCon 2021 also featured standout showcases from gaming studios like 24 Entertainment, ArtCraft Entertainment, Capcom, Larian Studios, NEOWIZ, Prime Matter, and Saber Interactive. Fans and viewers were also treated to the ultimate Razer party with thrilling live entertainment from top tier gaming celebrities such as CouRageJD, Cloakzy, Miro Shot, Viva La Dirt League, DJ Soda and more.

In addition to launching a completely new line of high-performance PC components, Razer also revealed exclusive new products at RazerCon 2021, including the highly anticipated Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier, the all-new Razer Enki gaming chair family and new iterations of other award-winning hardware such as the Razer Kraken V3 Family lineup.

Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier: Breathe the Future

First introduced at CES 2021 as Project Hazel, an award-winning concept, the Razer Zephyr is the latest evolution of a wearable air purifier inspired by the principles of staying safe, social and sustainable.

In August 2021, Razer reached out to its global community to beta-test the yet-to-be-launched Razer Zephyr. The program received widespread acclamation and an overwhelming number of sign-ups. Taking in comments and feedback from fans, the Razer Zephyr was designed to provide a smart, eco-friendly mask option.

FDA-registered and lab-tested for 99% BFE, the Razer Zephyr’s N95 grade filters with two-way protection last three times longer than single-use disposable masks and ensure that both breaths of air inhaled and exhaled are safeguarded. Engineered with active circulation, the Razer Zephyr comes equipped with two air exchange chambers that allow air to flow freely in and out of the wearable air purifier.

The Razer Zephyr is enhanced by a pair of 2-speed fans (4200/6200 RPM) that enable increased air circulation for even better cooling, providing freshly filtered air and increased comfort. To top it off, the Razer Zephyr provides seamless social interaction thanks to a transparent design with a layer of anti-fog coating and interior lights for clear facial expressions.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB™, users can make a statement with the Razer Zephyr’s interior lights and fans that can be easily controlled via the Razer Zephyr app available for both iOS and Android. Designed with comfort and health in mind, a soft silicone face seal with a dual strap design ensures a tight seal over the mouth and nose, while its adjustable head and neck straps provide a secure, yet comfortable fit for all head sizes.

Built for a sustainable future, the Razer Zephyr’s N95 Grade filters maintain optimized filtration efficiency for up to three days, resulting in 80% less waste than single-use surgical masks.

Learn more about the Razer Zephyr here.

Razer Zephyr is available at Razer.com from $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP.

Razer N95 Grade Filter Pack (10 sets of filters) is available at Razer.com from $29.99 USD / €34.99 MSRP.

Razer Zephyr Starter Pack (Zephyr and three N95 Grade Filter Packs) is available at Razer.com from $149.99 USD / €159.99 MSRP.

Razer Enki Family: Experience All-Day Gaming Comfort

Also launched at RazerCon 2021 was Razer’s latest lineup of gaming chairs. Designed from the ground up for all-day gaming comfort, the Razer Enki family of gaming chairs has undergone extensive research and development to provide gamers the ultimate level of comfort for those long gaming sessions.

Leading the lineup is the Razer Enki, which has been designed with optimal weight distribution in mind. Featuring a new chair design with 110-degree extended shoulder arches, an ultrawide 21” seat base, a 152-degree recline, and a built-in lumbar arch, the Razer Enki subtly influences the seating posture by relieving pressure and stress on the back and legs. The shoulder arches keep users angled in the ideal seating posture, while the wide seat base helps to spread weight evenly.

The exterior of the chair is encased in dual-textured, eco-friendly synthetic leather for refined comfort, and can withstand wear and tear for years of usage. This leather is manufactured using reduced energy consumption and carbon-emission processes, with no environmentally harmful solvents present in its production. The Razer Enki also comes with a high-quality, plush head cushion, which provides added support to the head and neck.

The Razer Enki will be available in Razer Green, Black and Quartz Pink, allowing gamers to take their personalized setups one step further.

Elevating this experience of all-day gaming comfort is the Razer Enki Pro. Displaying a Carbon-Fiber finish on the chair’s exterior, it is upholstered with premium Alcantara® and sustainable leatherette, with a dual-density backrest cushion for targeted back comfort. The Razer Enki Pro pulls out all the stops, taking all-day gaming comfort to the ultimate level.

For the value-conscious gamer, the Razer Enki X features the same design elements as the Razer Enki for essential all-day gaming comfort. Available in Razer Green, the Razer Enki X is armed with 2D armrests and a 152-degree recline and accommodates a multitude of sitting styles whether gamers want to sit up to focus or lean back and relax.

Learn more about the Razer Enki family of gaming chairs here.

The Razer Enki Pro, Razer Enki, and the Razer Enki X are available at Razer.com and select retailers from $299 USD / €329.99 MSRP.

Kraken V3 Family: Feel your Games, Immerse your Senses

Throughout gaming history, audio and visual technology has evolved to deeply engage our senses of sight and hearing to create lifelike experiences in games. Built from the ground up to enable the most immersive gaming audio experience possible, the Razer Kraken V3 Family lineup marks an overhaul to the fan-favorite Kraken by retaining proven headset fundamentals and implementing Razer HyperSense to deliver a lifelike experience with more features.

Razer HyperSense is an intelligent haptic technology that delivers rich, lifelike touch sensory feedback based on audio cues. It allows gamers to feel the action in their favorite games by utilizing advanced haptic drivers within the earcups to convert sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback.

At RazerCon 2021, Razer introduced the Razer Kraken V3 Pro, the first wireless gaming headset in Razer’s iconic Kraken line-up. Equipped with Razer HyperSense and an on-headset adjuster, gamers can customize the haptics intensity for lifelike sensations to produce powerful feedback.

The headset is built with the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers to create powerful and immersive sound, while THX Spatial Audio gives users a surround sound option with deeper audio customization features. It sports a refreshed industrial design of the Kraken line that is both slimmer and lighter, with an all-new glossy Razer Chroma RGB ring, detachable HyperClear Supercardioid mic, and USB-C charging capabilities.

The Razer Kraken V3 lineup also includes the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, which offers the same haptics experience but in wired mode, and the Razer Kraken V3 that features identical specs without haptics.

For more information on the Razer Kraken V3 family of gaming headsets, see here.

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro, Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, and Razer Kraken V3 will be available at Razer.com and select retailers from $99.99 USD / €109.99 MSRP.

Razer Book now available with Windows 11 and in Quartz

RazerCon 2021 also unveiled the Razer Book in a new fan favorite colorway, Quartz. Crafted for go-getters and spirited entrepreneurs with fearless individuality, the ultraportable Razer Book Quartz is armed with Intel EVO and Windows 11 preloaded and takes productivity to the next level with a stunning bezel-less display and all-day battery life. Built for mobility, the Razer Book Quartz is a compact companion – weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only 0.6” thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job.

For more information on the new Razer Book Quartz, see here.

The Razer Book in Quartz is available at Razer.com and select retailers from $999.99 USD / €1,099.99 MSRP.

With the purchase of any Razer laptop, including the new Razer Book Quartz, customers will receive a one-year license to FL Studio Producer Edition using promo code GETFLSTUDIO.

Expanding the Razer Gold ecosystem: Whatever you Play, Pay with Razer Gold

Razer Gold, Razer’s unified virtual credit designed for gamers worldwide to reload games and entertainment, revealed that the platform has recently expanded its global footprint and crossed 30 million users globally with over 42,000 content titles available, making it one of the largest game payment services today.

At RazerCon 2021, Razer Gold also announced their sponsorship for the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile World Championship Finals in December and revealed that Razer Gold will soon be powering payments for Call of Duty Mobile, allowing CODM players to recharge through gold.razer.com.

Separately, TikTok has taken the world by storm with over 1 billion users worldwide. To join in the excitement, Razer Gold has begun integrating TikTok to support content creators on the platform through Live Gifting, giving users the capability to conveniently purchase TikTok coins through Razer Gold by December. As part of the wider partnership with ByteDance, users can also look forward to more Nuverse games being added on top of Ragnarok X and Dark Nemesis.

Learn more about Razer Gold here.

RazerCon 2021: A celebration For Gamers, By Gamers

RazerCon 2021 was a huge success, achieving its goal of creating long lasting memories with the global gaming community. In case you missed the event, you can enjoy a recording here.

To celebrate RazerCon 2021 and to also commemorate Halo’s 20th Anniversary, 343, AMD and Razer have partnered up for a giveaway of the AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card, a Halo Infinite-themed version of AMD’s flagship graphics offering. While these special graphics cards will not be available to purchase, fans will still have opportunities to win one of them through different giveaway activities, starting from RazerCon through the launch of Halo Infinite.

Fans can follow Razer’s social channels to find out more and participate in these exclusive giveaways.

MEDIA ASSETS

Please find the press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

Contacts

Americas

Will Powers



Will.Powers@razer.com

EMEA

Maren Epping



Maren.Epping@razer.com

China

Evita Zhang



Evita.Zhang@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Vanessa Li



Vanessa.Li@razer.com

Global

Jan Horak



Jan.Horak@razer.com