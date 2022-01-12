Home Business Wire UNITEX Corporation Launches New LTO Tape Drive With LTO-9 Technology and the...
UNITEX Corporation Launches New LTO Tape Drive With LTO-9 Technology and the World’s Only USB Connection

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UNITEX Corporation (Representative: Emi Kosugi, President / Office: Machida, Tokyo), the leader in the computer storage space for over 30 years, is pleased to announce today that its popular USB LTO tape drive will be available with LTO-9 technology in the spring of 2022. It features USB connectivity, a native storage capacity of 18TB and compressed storage capacity at 2.5:1 of 45TB, and a data transfer rate of up to 300MB/second.


UNITEX USB LTO-9 highlights

  • LTO-9 tape archiving solution with the world’s only USB connectivity

    You can use USB LTO-9 by connecting to laptop PCs and other USB devices to store large volumes of data anywhere, conveniently, with small IT-invested. Both half-height (HH) and full-height (FH) drives are available.
  • Increased capacity. Increased speed.

    Offering up to 45TB of storage capacity (18TB for non-compressed data), a 50% greater capacity than LTO-8. Transfer speeds with USB connection reach up to 300MB/ second, a 25% faster than the previous USB LTO-8.
  • Offering protection against cybercrime

    LTO tape can be stored offline and off-network, creating a physical “air gap” of protection to minimize the risk of data exposure to cyberattacks. In addition UNITEX archiving software protects your data safely with tamper-proof by hash value and encryption functions.
  • Lower environmental impact

    LTO tape and USB connectivity have a significantly lower environmental impact as there is no need to have it constantly powered-on during data storage, thereby reducing CO2 emissions generated by 94% (*1) when compared to hard disk drives (HDDs). *1 Source: JEITA tape storage committee

About UNITEX Corporation

UNITEX Corporation has specialized in the computer storage space since it was founded in 1990. Over the years, UNITEX has developed various driver and application software, greatly increasing interoperability and making storage devices compatible across the entire spectrum of computer operating systems. This solid history and experiences make UNITEX an extremely reliable data storage solution provider.

Main product categories

  • The world’s only USB LTO data storage system
  • Financial system solutions for high-security data conversion and migration
  • Multi-optical disk systems with high-performance robot arms

Company Name: UNITEX Corporation

Representative: Emi Kosugi, President

Headquarter: 2-2-4 Nakamachi, Machida, Tokyo, Japan

Establishment: October, 1990

Capital: US$800,000

URL: https://www.unitex.co.jp/en

Contacts

UNITEX Corporation

Hideki (Derek) Tanaka

TEL: 81-50-3386-1242

Mail: h-tanaka@unitex.co.jp

