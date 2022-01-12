UNITEX Corporation Launches New LTO Tape Drive With LTO-9 Technology and the World’s Only USB Connection

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UNITEX Corporation (Representative: Emi Kosugi, President / Office: Machida, Tokyo), the leader in the computer storage space for over 30 years, is pleased to announce today that its popular USB LTO tape drive will be available with LTO-9 technology in the spring of 2022. It features USB connectivity, a native storage capacity of 18TB and compressed storage capacity at 2.5:1 of 45TB, and a data transfer rate of up to 300MB/second.





UNITEX USB LTO-9 highlights

LTO-9 tape archiving solution with the world’s only USB connectivity



You can use USB LTO-9 by connecting to laptop PCs and other USB devices to store large volumes of data anywhere, conveniently, with small IT-invested. Both half-height (HH) and full-height (FH) drives are available.

Increased capacity. Increased speed.



Offering up to 45TB of storage capacity (18TB for non-compressed data), a 50% greater capacity than LTO-8. Transfer speeds with USB connection reach up to 300MB/ second, a 25% faster than the previous USB LTO-8.

Offering protection against cybercrime



LTO tape can be stored offline and off-network, creating a physical “air gap” of protection to minimize the risk of data exposure to cyberattacks. In addition UNITEX archiving software protects your data safely with tamper-proof by hash value and encryption functions.

Lower environmental impact



LTO tape and USB connectivity have a significantly lower environmental impact as there is no need to have it constantly powered-on during data storage, thereby reducing CO2 emissions generated by 94% (*1) when compared to hard disk drives (HDDs). *1 Source: JEITA tape storage committee

About UNITEX Corporation

UNITEX Corporation has specialized in the computer storage space since it was founded in 1990. Over the years, UNITEX has developed various driver and application software, greatly increasing interoperability and making storage devices compatible across the entire spectrum of computer operating systems. This solid history and experiences make UNITEX an extremely reliable data storage solution provider.

Main product categories

The world’s only USB LTO data storage system

Financial system solutions for high-security data conversion and migration

Multi-optical disk systems with high-performance robot arms

Company Name: UNITEX Corporation



Representative: Emi Kosugi, President



Headquarter: 2-2-4 Nakamachi, Machida, Tokyo, Japan



Establishment: October, 1990



Capital: US$800,000



URL: https://www.unitex.co.jp/en

