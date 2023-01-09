<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment -...
Business Wire

United States Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The study outlines the Administration’s most relevant programs and contracts. It also identifies current trends and challenges and short- and long-term growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove the need for contactless technology and self-service automation in airport procedures. Companies and providers are incorporating new technologies into their products to meet this demand, while also maintaining a watertight security approach.

In this study, the publisher assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US Government agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to protect US transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce.

At present, the Administration is looking to update its networks, IT architecture, and information-sharing tools, which can boost its contracting activity with small businesses. However, implementing modernization efforts and acquiring modern technologies can make the TSA incur high costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Transport Security Administration (TSA)
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Research
  • Context – Airport Security in the United States
  • Trends and Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Budget Overview
  • Funding Request Breakdown
  • Top Programs/Projects
  • Spending Analysis
  • Top 10 Contractors
  • Contracts by Office
  • Contracts by Purpose
  • Companies to Watch
  • United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Related to the TSA

3. Key Conclusion

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. US TSA Budget Assessment, 2023

  • Growth Opportunity 1 – Pre-Trip Documentation Check Applications and Websites
  • Growth Opportunity 2 – Automated Detection Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3 – Biometric and Computer Vision Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87rddg

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

MDT Partners with Comply-YES!, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUSOs team up to help credit unions better navigate the regulatory landscape FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a...
Continua a leggere

Smith System Announces Acquisition of Driving Dynamics

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith System Driver Improvement Institute, Inc. (“Smith System”), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC...
Continua a leggere

FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MDT Partners with Comply-YES!, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

Business Wire