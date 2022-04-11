United States Smart LED Lighting Market Report 2022-2027 – Focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Smart LED Lighting Market Research Report by Technology (Wired and Wireless), Product, Distribution Channel, Application, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Smart LED Lighting Market size was estimated at USD 650.78 million in 2021, USD 787.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.16% to reach USD 1,683.35 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion.

Company Usability Profiles:

ABB Limited

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux, Inc.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Eaton Corporation PLC

Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC

Illuminations and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lifi Labs, Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

SEK Electricals Pvt. Ltd

Shanghai edge light industry co., Ltd

Shenzhen UVLED Optical Technology Co,. Ltd.

SSK Group

The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd

TVILIGHT B.V.

Wipro Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wired

6.3. Wireless

6.3.1. 6LoWPAN

6.3.2. Bluetooth

6.3.3. EnOcean

6.3.4. Wi-Fi

6.3.5. ZigBee

7. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Service

7.3. Solution

8. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online

9. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial

9.3. Residential

10. California Smart LED Lighting Market

11. Florida Smart LED Lighting Market

12. Illinois Smart LED Lighting Market

13. New York Smart LED Lighting Market

14. Ohio Smart LED Lighting Market

15. Pennsylvania Smart LED Lighting Market

16. Texas Smart LED Lighting Market

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

17.2. Market Ranking Analysis

17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

17.4. Competitive Scenario

18. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gi0ai

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900