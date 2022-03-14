United States Smart Bathroom Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors – Jaguar, CERA Sanitaryware, Lixil, & Masco – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Smart Bathroom Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
U.S. smart bathroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% during 2022-2027.
The increasing smart home penetration across the country is driving the demand for smart bathrooms in recent years. Due to the increasing luxury lifestyles, there is a rise in the construction of smart homes, which leads to the installation of smart bathrooms.
The smart faucet segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 90% by the end of 2027. The hospitality industry in the US is growing at a significant rate, and the demand for smart bathrooms in this sector is rising considerably.
Hotels are majorly focusing on providing a beautiful appearance and aesthetics to the rooms; hence, a significant number of smart bathroom products are being installed in the hospitality sector.
The majority of the population in the country is tech-savvy and is aware of the various benefits of the latest technologies and smart products in terms of convenience and aesthetics. Therefore, the adoption rate of smart products is high in the country. The demand for smart bathrooms is being driven by various sectors such as residential and commercial construction, hospitality, and more.
The US smart bathrooms market is highly competitive due to the presence of many large and small vendors. Many players are focusing on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios.
Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end-markets.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Growing Home Renovation Market in US
- Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes
- Development of Next-Generation Smart Airports
Key Vendors
- Jaguar
- CERA Sanitaryware
- Lixil
- Masco
Other Prominent Vendors
- Kohler
- Bradley Corporation
- Cleveland Faucet Group
- Jacuzzi
- Novellini
- Spectrum Brands
- Roca
- Sloan Valve
- TOTO
- Fortune Brands
- Duravit
- Gerber
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Construction Insights
7.3 Growing Adoption of 5G & Smartphone Penetration
7.4 Smart Trends in Bathroom Technology
7.4.1 Smart Tech for Comfort
7.4.2 Smart Tech for Convenience
7.4.3 Smart Tech for Health
7.4.4 Smart Tech for Efficiency
7.4.5 Smart Tech for Enjoyment
7.5 Popularity of Voice-First Technology
7.6 Connectivity
7.6.1 Bluetooth
7.6.2 Wi-Fi
7.7 Preferred Features for Smart Bathrooms
7.7.1 Integration With Ai & IoT Devices
7.7.2 Improved Health
7.7.3 Customization Options
7.8 Rising Modular Construction
7.9 Value Chain
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Raw Material Suppliers
7.9.3 Manufacturers
7.9.4 Third-Party Distributors/Dealers
7.9.5 Wholesalers/Retailers
7.9.6 End-Users
7.10 Economic Analysis
7.10.1 Population
7.10.2 Income
7.11 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Home Renovation Market in US
8.2 Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes
8.3 Development of Next-Generation Smart Airports
8.4 Preventing Spread of Hospital-Acquired Infections
8.4.1 How Can Bathroom Fixtures Stop HAIs
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth in Tourism & Hospitality Industry
9.2 Growth of Digital & Connected Technologies (Iot)
9.3 Unprecedented Urbanization in US
9.4 Increasing Disposable Income
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Investment & Maintenance Costs
10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
10.3 Water Quality Issues Like Hard Water
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Distribution Insights
11.3 Adoption of Smart Bathrooms by Region
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Smart Toilets
12.4 Smart Soap Dispensers
12.5 Smart Faucets
12.6 Smart Showers
12.7 Smart Tubs
12.8 Smart Hand Dryers
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Commercial
13.4 Residential
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline
14.4 Online
15 Region
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Region Overview
