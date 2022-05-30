United States Micro-Location Technology Markets, 2022-2027 by Component, Technology, Application, End Use, Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Micro-Location Technology Market (2022-2027) by Component, Technology, Application, End Use, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Micro-Location Technology Market is estimated to be USD 3.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Micro-Location Technology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies’ recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Bluecats, Bluvision (Hid Global Corp), Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems, Decawav, Estimote, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories.

Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Micro-Location Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the US Micro-Location Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Inefficiency of GPS in Indoor Premises

4.1.2 Necessity to Deliver Unique Customer Experience in Retail and Hospitality

4.1.3 Increasing Importance of Asset Management Across Different Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy

4.2.2 Growing Trend of E-Commerce in the Retail Sector

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Location Analytics in Robotics

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability

4.4.2 Providing Energy-Efficient and High-Performance Solutions at Low Cost

4.4.3 Sophisticated Deployment and Maintenance Requirements

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US’ Micro-Location Technology Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

7 US’ Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bluetooth Low Energy

7.3 WiFi

7.4 Near Field Communication

7.5 Beacons

7.6 Others

8 US’ Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Proximity Marketing

8.3 Asset Management

9 US’ Micro-Location Technology Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Transportation & Logistics

9.4 Sports & Entertainment

9.5 Retail & E-commerce

9.6 Government & Public Sector

9.7 Others

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Apple

11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)

11.3 Bluecats

11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corp)

11.5 Camco Technologies

11.6 Centrak

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.8 Decawav

11.9 Estimote

11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)

11.11 Google

11.12 Humatics Corp

11.13 Kontakt io

11.14 Redpine Signals

11.15 Ruckus Networks

11.16 Sewio Networks

11.17 Siemens (Agilion)

11.18 Ubisense Group

11.19 Visible Assets

11.20 Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pq6wvz

