United States Mass Notification Systems Markets, 2021-2028 – Increasing Adoption of Mass Notification Systems for Lone Worker Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The U.S. mass notification systems market size is estimated to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing adoption of technology by educational institutions could contribute to the growth of the Mass Notification System (MNS) market in the U.S. The lack of regulations concerning mass notification systems is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The strong emphasis of government agencies and organizations on ensuring public security and safety, data security, and privacy is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Market vendors are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to address public safety issues.

For instance, in September 2016, Regroup Mass Notification, a mass notification technology provider, partnered with CivicPlus, a leading software provider, to enhance the CivicReady emergency and mass notification solution to provide reliable, quick, and secure mass communication systems during unprecedented situations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of businesses worldwide, as they are forced to face their vulnerabilities and weaknesses. The pandemic compelled organizations across several industries to temporarily stall spending on new automation initiatives. However, this spending is expected to slowly gain momentum from 2021 onward.

Product differentiation and the launch of new products are anticipated to help market players grow. In November 2019, OnSolve announced the launch of Send Word Now Weather & Events, a new severe weather, and civil emergency events notification system.

The system was designed to allow international companies to automate the provision of real-time location notifications to their employees about severe weather and civil emergencies. In September 2019, OnSolve introduced EventStream, which allows organizations to manage the entire scope of connectivity crises such as cyber-strike, supply chain disruption, severe weather, and IT problems.

The software segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud -based services for notification systems is expected to boost the demand for associated software

-based services for notification systems is expected to boost the demand for associated software The SME segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period in the organization size segment. Benefits such as easy deployment and simple interfaces are driving the demand for a mass notification system among SMEs

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The key growth factor is, it helps in increasing flexibility and enable enterprises to customize products and services on a large scale

In terms of application, the integrated public alert and warning segment is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The application has increased its demand due to its improved skills to draft more appropriate, practical, accessible alert and warning messages and create awareness

In terms of vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is projected to gain traction over the forecast period. The involvement of mass notification systems in different form and functions such as the multi-channel feature that guarantee that the messages and alerts are delivered across several platforms and devices with the use of analytics

In terms of solution, the distributed recipient solution segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the benefits, such as it gives comprehensible voice communications and visible signals at a greater range

