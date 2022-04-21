United States IP PBX Market Research Report 2022-2027: Focus on Bandwidth Management and Optimization, Compliance Management Services, and Configuration and Change Management – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “IP PBX Market Research Report by Function (Bandwidth Management and Optimization, Compliance Management Services, and Configuration and Change Management), Application, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States IP PBX Market size was estimated at USD 5,300.44 million in 2021, USD 5,872.64 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.83% to reach USD 10,940.39 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IP PBX Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

3CX Ltd.

8×8 Inc

AT&T Inc.

Atlantech Online, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BT Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Codepi

G12 Communications LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inphi Corporation

Matrix Comsec Private Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks

NEC Corporation

Patton Electronics Company

RingRoost

SMARTech Corp

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Telefonica, S.A.

Toshiba Corporation

VirtualPBX

Vonage Holdings Corp.

XO Communications, LLC.

Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd

Zaplee Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. IP PBX Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bandwidth Management and Optimization

6.3. Compliance Management Services

6.4. Configuration and Change Management

6.5. Emergency Call Routing Services

6.6. Network Traffic Management

6.7. Online Charging Services

6.8. Protocol Management Services

6.9. Virtual Assistance and Support

6.10. Virtual Deployment and Setup

7. IP PBX Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

7.3. Consumer Goods & Retail

7.4. Education

7.5. Energy & Utilities

7.6. Government & Public Sector

7.7. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.8. Information Technology

7.9. Manufacturing

7.10. Telecommunication

8. California IP PBX Market

9. Florida IP PBX Market

10. Illinois IP PBX Market

11. New York IP PBX Market

12. Ohio IP PBX Market

13. Pennsylvania IP PBX Market

14. Texas IP PBX Market

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

16. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdgzsx

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900