United States Cryptocurrency Market Forecast to 2027: Focus on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The United States Cryptocurrency Market size was estimated at USD 303.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 353.29 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.49% to reach USD 994.39 million by 2027.

This research report categorizes the Cryptocurrency to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dashcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Based on Process, the market was studied across Mining and Transaction. The Mining is further studied across Cloud Mining, Pool Mining, and Solo Mining. The Transaction is further studied across Exchange and Wallet.

Mining, Pool Mining, and Solo Mining. The Transaction is further studied across Exchange and Wallet. Based on Offering, the market was studied across Hardware and Software. The Hardware is further studied across ASIC and GPU .

. Based on End-user Industry, the market was studied across Real Estate and Retail & e-Commerce.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Cryptocurrency Market.

The report provides insights on the following:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Cryptocurrency Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Cryptocurrency Market?

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alchemy Insights, Inc.

Binance

Bitfury Group

BitGo

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Bitstamp Ltd.

Canaan Creative Co. Ltd.

Coinbase

Dunamu Inc.

Ethereumminer.EU

Ifinex Inc.

Intel Corporation

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Pandaminer

Xapo Holdings Limited

Xilinx

Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co. Ltd.

