United States Church Management Software Market Report 2022: Focus on On-premises & Cloud-based Solutions, 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Church Management Software Market in US 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The church management software market is poised to grow by $50.92 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.47%.

This study identifies the increased benefits of church management software as one of the prime reasons driving the church management software market growth in US during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing number of churches in the US and vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software.

The report on the church management software market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The church management software market in us analysis includes the deployment and application segments.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading church management software market vendors in US that include ACS Technologies Group Inc., Anedot Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Community Brands Intermediate LLC, Faithlife LLC, Ministry Brands LLC, One Church Software Inc., Pushpay Holdings Ltd., Renewed Vision LLC, and Your Giving Group.

Also, the church management software market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mobile terminal – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

PC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud -based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACS Technologies Group Inc.

Anedot Inc.

Blackbaud Inc.

Community Brands Intermediate LLC

Faithlife LLC

Ministry Brands LLC

One Church Software Inc.

Pushpay Holdings Ltd.

Renewed Vision LLC

Your Giving Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3l2gd

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900