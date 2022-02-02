United States Church Management Software Market Report 2022: Focus on On-premises & Cloud-based Solutions, 2021-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Church Management Software Market in US 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The church management software market is poised to grow by $50.92 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.47%.
This study identifies the increased benefits of church management software as one of the prime reasons driving the church management software market growth in US during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing number of churches in the US and vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software.
The report on the church management software market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The church management software market in us analysis includes the deployment and application segments.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading church management software market vendors in US that include ACS Technologies Group Inc., Anedot Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Community Brands Intermediate LLC, Faithlife LLC, Ministry Brands LLC, One Church Software Inc., Pushpay Holdings Ltd., Renewed Vision LLC, and Your Giving Group.
Also, the church management software market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mobile terminal – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- PC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACS Technologies Group Inc.
- Anedot Inc.
- Blackbaud Inc.
- Community Brands Intermediate LLC
- Faithlife LLC
- Ministry Brands LLC
- One Church Software Inc.
- Pushpay Holdings Ltd.
- Renewed Vision LLC
- Your Giving Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3l2gd
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900