United States Cell Tower Leases and Sales Webinar, 1st Feb 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Understand the terms of your cell tower lease and avoid provisions that harm property values and the future use of the property.

This topic provides the A-to-Z basics of cell tower leases and lease sales and is taught by two faculty members with decades of experience representing property owners on cell tower leases and sales.

This material covers entering into a lease, renewing a lease, and selling a lease while emphasizing rents, sales prices, terms, and in particular, avoiding provisions that harm property values and the future use of the property. This material will help property owners and attorneys who only occasionally deal with cell leases better negotiate with wireless industry personnel who work on leases every day.

The program starts by covering key business issues in cell site leases, the rent increases possible at renewals, avoiding clauses that interfere with the normal use of the property, and why 5G service should have little impact on the preceding. Why leases for rooftop and side-mounted building antenna sites are more complicated, requiring special provisions.

After covering more conventional lease terms, the program addresses the sale of cell leases and future leasing rights. This program includes typical sale prices (often around 225 times monthly rents), when to sell and when not to sell, and how to get the best price and terms in a sale.

Emphases on avoiding sales terms which the presenters have seen destroy property value by preventing its normal use and development. For municipalities, the topic addresses additional key items in cell leases and lease sales that are unique to them. For all wireless landlords, the material covers such topics as lease terms and terminations, access requirements, radio frequency interference, design and camouflage, and radio frequency-emissions safety.

This topic is particularly important for commercial landlords, developers, and the like, who often own very attractive sites for cell leases, but are most at risk from poor lease or sales terms harming the value of the property with the lease.

Learning Objectives

You will be able to discuss entering a cell tower lease.

You will be able to review state and local government issues.

You will be able to discuss drafting and counseling issues.

You will be able to discuss selling a cell lease.

Who Should Attend:

This live webinar is designed for attorneys, planners, directors of development, project managers, government administrators, council and board members, land use officials, public works and utilities directors, municipal government officials, engineers, surveyors, and real estate professionals.

Key Topics Covered:

Entering Into a Cell Tower Lease

Basics of Cell Lease Rents, Getting Rents From Additional Companies on the Tower

Increasing Rents at Lease Renewal

Location of Leased Area, Access, and Utility Easements

Final Survey, Engineering Drawings Needed Before Signing

Changes and Modifications to Lease, Leased Area

Identifying, Avoiding Terms Which Harm the Normal Use of the Property

Utility Service and Backup Power Supplies

Relocation and Right of First Refusal

Insurance, Bankruptcy Protections, and Other Key Lease Terms

Rooftop Cell Antenna Leases Very Complicated, Special Lease Terms Needed

How 5G Deployments and Industry Consolidation Affect Leases

Maintaining the Visual Appearance and Structural Integrity of the Building

Selling a Cell Tower Lease

Typical Sales Prices – Using Bid Process to Get the Best Price, Often 225 X Rent

When Cell Lease Sales Make Sense, and When They Don’t

Selling Property With a Cell Lease – Sell or Retain the Cell Lease First

Avoiding Terms That Harm Property Values, Limit Future Property Development

Length of Time for a Sale, Start to Finish

Lease Terms That Impair or Prevent a Sale

Rooftop Antenna Lease Sales More Complicated, Special Terms Needed

Addressing One-Sided Sales Documents

Buyer Compliance With Building, Safety Codes

State and Local Government Issues

Bond Counsel Approval Often Needed

Dillon’s Rule, Governmental Authority for a Sale

Property Specific Restrictions, Reverters

Procurement, Waste Issues

Drafting and Counseling Issues

Business Pros and Cons

Visualizing the Deal (Ground Level Sites; Rooftop Building Sites)

Getting Multiple Offers via an RFP Process

Reimbursement of Property Owner’s Legal Fees and Other Transactional Fees

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3jhgm

