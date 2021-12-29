United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Research Report 2021: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The country research report on the United States artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the United States market.
Moreover, the report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and, micro and macro indicators in the United States market. Also, factors that are driving and restraining the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market.
Additionally, this report provides readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. The companies and dealers/distributors profiled in the report include manufacturers & suppliers of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the United States.
Highlights of the Report
The report provides detailed insights into:
1) Demand and supply conditions of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market
2) Factor affecting the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the short run and the long run
3) The dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, political, socioeconomic factors, and technological factors
4) Key trends and future prospects
5) Leading companies operating in artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market and their competitive position in the United States
6) The dealers/distributors profiles provide basic information of top 10 dealers & distributors operating in (United States) artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market
7) Matrix: to position the product types
8) Market estimates up to 2027
The report answers questions such as:
1) What is the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the United States?
2) What are the factors that affect the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market over the forecast period?
3) What is the competitive position in the United States artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market?
4) What are the opportunities in the United States artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market?
5) What are the modes of entering the United States artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market?
Segments Covered
Segmentation Based on Offering
- Software
- Services
Segmentation Based on Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Computer Vision
- Others
Segmentation Based on Application
- Target Identification
- Molecule Screening
- Drug Design and Drug Optimization
- Preclinical and Clinical Testing
- Others
Segmentation Based on Indication
- Oncology
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Infectious Disease
- Others
Segmentation Based on End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
