United States Air Purifier Market Trends Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 by Technology (Activated Carbon, HEPA, Ionic Filters), & Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Activated Carbon, HEPA, Ionic Filters), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. air purifier market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing concerns about both outdoor and indoor air pollution coupled with the health problems associated with them. Poor indoor air quality can cause fatigue, headache, and irritation of the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, which can have a negative impact on the productivity of workers. Some air contaminants can cause respiratory diseases, such as asthma. Product adoption is increasing rapidly in the U.S. to minimize such health issues caused by poor air quality.

The strict standards, guidelines, and regulations about air quality in the U.S. are expected to have a positive impact on the market. For instance, the New Jersey Indoor Air Quality standard, N.J.A.C. 12:100-13 (2007) sets guidelines and standards related to indoor air quality during working hours in public employee-occupied buildings. Key manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to expand their geographical reach and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Lasko Products LLC acquired Guardian Technologies to strengthen its position in the home environment business with the help of Guardian’s expertise in air purification.

U.S. Air Purifier Market Report Highlights

The adoption of activated carbon air purifiers in the U.S. is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2028

This growth is credited to the ability of activated carbon to absorb airborne particles, which make it very effective in trapping gases, fumes, and odors

The product demand in commercial facilities accounted for over 54% of the overall market revenue in 2020

This growth was attributed to the rising health concerns, deteriorating indoor air quality, and increased awareness among consumers related to air quality

The product demand in residential spaces is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of its ability to remove allergens, airborne pathogens, and odor from the air as well as maintain indoor air quality

New product launches, licensing agreements, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the participants to gain a higher market share

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. U.S. Air Purifier Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. U.S. Air Purifier Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. U.S. Air Purifier Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. U.S. Air Purifiers Market: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

IQAir North America, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics

Unilever

Aerus LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Rabbit Air

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qo9go

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900