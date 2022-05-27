United States $998 Mn Text-to-Speech Markets, 2022-2027 by Offering, Deployment Mode, Voice Type, Organization Size, Language, Vertical, Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Text-to-Speech Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Deployment Mode, Voice Type, Organization Size, Language, Vertical., Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Text-to-Speech Market is estimated to be USD 473.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 998.82 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.12%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Text-to-Speech Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Drivers

Rising Preference for Handheld Devices

Increased Government Spending on Education of Differently-Abled Students

Dependence of Growing Elderly Population on Technology

Increasing Number of People with Different Learning Disabilities

Restraints

Complexity in Generating Prosody and Pronunciation of Naturally Occurring Speech

Opportunities

Seamless Communication Between Human Beings and Robots

Growing Artificial Intelligence Market

Text-To-Speech Solutions for Temporarily and Permanently Disabled Students

Growing Inclination Toward Cloud -Based Deployment Mode

Challenges

Creation of a Generic Acoustic Database That Covers Language Variations

Slow Network Speed in a Few Regions Limits Adoption of Cloud-Based Text-To-Speech Services

