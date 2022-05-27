United States $998 Mn Text-to-Speech Markets, 2022-2027 by Offering, Deployment Mode, Voice Type, Organization Size, Language, Vertical, Competitive Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Text-to-Speech Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Deployment Mode, Voice Type, Organization Size, Language, Vertical., Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The US Text-to-Speech Market is estimated to be USD 473.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 998.82 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.12%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Text-to-Speech Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.
Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Acapela Group, Amazon Web Services Inc, Baidu Inc, GL Communications Inc, Google Inc, GoVivace Inc, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Preference for Handheld Devices
- Increased Government Spending on Education of Differently-Abled Students
- Dependence of Growing Elderly Population on Technology
- Increasing Number of People with Different Learning Disabilities
Restraints
- Complexity in Generating Prosody and Pronunciation of Naturally Occurring Speech
Opportunities
- Seamless Communication Between Human Beings and Robots
- Growing Artificial Intelligence Market
- Text-To-Speech Solutions for Temporarily and Permanently Disabled Students
- Growing Inclination Toward Cloud-Based Deployment Mode
Challenges
- Creation of a Generic Acoustic Database That Covers Language Variations
- Slow Network Speed in a Few Regions Limits Adoption of Cloud-Based Text-To-Speech Services
- Acapela Group
- Amazon Web Services Inc
- Baidu Inc
- GL Communications Inc
- Google Inc
- GoVivace Inc
- IBM Corp
- iSpeech Inc
- LumenVox
- Meta
- Microsoft Corp
- Nexmo Inc
- NextUP Technologies LLC
- Nuance Communications Inc
- ReadSpeaker Holding B.V.
- TextSpeak Corp
