United Natural Foods Releases 2023 Customer Selling Show Schedule

Nationwide event schedule arms retail customers with the products and value they want to enhance the shopping experience for consumers

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Food–United Natural Foods, Inc., (“the Company” or “UNFI”), today shared its 2023 customer events schedule, a five-event series throughout the United States where the Company expects to host over 10,000 customer attendees as they interact with thousands of brands showcasing a wide-ranging, innovative product assortment that motivates today’s shoppers.





At UNFI events, retailers are offered a unique opportunity to engage face-to-face with suppliers to identify new and on-trend products, source the best deals, and work to make their merchandising plans as impactful as possible. While at the UNFI selling shows, retailers can access hundreds of Monster Buys, exclusive UNFI deals on many of the most popular consumer products covering nearly every store category, as well as participate in a variety of educational seminars, UNFI’s Master Marketer Awards, and the Pitch Slam competition, presented by UNFI UpNext, which gives the latest emerging brands an opportunity to introduce themselves to retailers through a fun elevator pitch style competition.

“In 2022, UNFI was excited to return to in-person selling shows as they offer an opportunity for our retailer customers of all sizes and formats to tap into our scale, insights, and innovative offerings to deliver a differentiated value proposition to help their business grow and thrive,” said Steve Dietz, Chief Customer Officer at UNFI. “Our 2023 slate of events will once again give our retail customers an opportunity to network with industry peers, connect with hundreds of suppliers, and work with their UNFI account manager who seeks to understand their unique needs and proactively bring strategic recommendations to the table.”

The 2023 UNFI selling show schedule includes the following events:

Natural and Conventional Spring Summer Selling Show from February 7-8, 2023, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

Natural Holiday Selling Show from June 7-8, 2023, at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Montville, Conn.

Conventional Winter Selling Show from August 8-9, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Fresh Specialty Selling Show on August 23, 2023, at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, Calif.

Natural Winter Selling Show from September 27-28, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America’s premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

