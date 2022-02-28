Unirise Becomes The UNC Group

Leading structured cabling provider will expand products and services for the data center and telecom industries

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unirise, the leader in IT and networking cable solutions announced today that it is formally rebranding as The UNC Group. The company will continue to provide the same high-quality products and services to the data center and telecom industries. The name change is effective immediately.

Founded in 1996 and operating in more than 130 countries, The UNC Group has positioned itself as a global leading provider of high-quality structured cabling products for the most demanding data center and telecom environments. Utilizing its robust channel partner program, The UNC Group is a able to deliver high-quality and cost-effective products and services across the globe, helping to ensure seamless deployments and uptime to the public and private sectors.

“We’re excited to begin this next chapter in UNC’s journey,” said David Pliska, CFO, The UNC Group. “The name change appropriately reflects our updated product offerings. And our dedicated employees are committed to providing the same structured cabling solutions and services that our customers have relied on for the past quarter century.”

The UNC Group’s fiber optic manufacturing facility currently boasts twenty-five production lines with a monthly capacity of more than 2 million terminations for fiber patch cords and more than 100,000 terminations per month for MTP/MPO trunks (4k per day). UNC’s products have been thoroughly tested and approved by some of the largest companies in the world including a number of global cloud providers.

Last month, The UNC Group released a definitive guide to using SVT power cords in the data center titled: “SVT Power Cords in the Data Center: The Case for Using Them”, describing the benefits of using SVT power cords in data centers instead of the more commonly used SJT power cords.

About The UNC Group

The UNC Group is the world’s leading provider of high-quality structured cabling products and services. They have been in business since 1996 with a global presence in more than 130 countries. They provide IT and network installation professionals with value added solutions for their cabling needs, with rapid product fulfillment, top-ranked customer service, and a hassle-free purchasing experience. For more information email info@theuncgroup.com, call 949-759-0909, or visit www.theuncgroup.com.

