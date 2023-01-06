Union Launches Multifamily Industry’s First Centralized Leasing Software Platform

Industry-first software solution enables virtual operations for property management companies.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union, a multifamily property technology company, announces the first comprehensive centralized leasing software and support solution to enable sophisticated remote management of multifamily communities. Union transforms the traditional leasing operational model to solve for staffing shortages, a consumer shift to self-service, and a need for specialized operations.

“Property management companies and ownership groups are facing historic challenges with hiring and employee retention, and they are looking for software to support smaller, more efficient leasing operations via centralization,” said Ethan Lacey, Founder and CEO of Union.

Union partners can choose to adopt a fully remote model, where all lead management functions are off-property, or a hybrid model, where an on-property presence is maintained. For all operational models, Union enables specialization at every step of the lead-to-lease journey, including applications, renewals, and move-in.

Centralization requires more than software, it requires support. In conjunction with the launch of Union’s centralized leasing platform, Union is also announcing proservices to support partners as they adopt a centralized leasing operating model. Union’s industry experts help partners facilitate organizational restructuring, operational innovation, training and implementation, and staff resourcing.

Mark-Taylor Residential, the leading luxury property management company and developer in Arizona, is the first organization to implement Union’s software at owned and operated communities. “With Union, we are evolving traditional operations to meet shifting marketplace realities, to support our internal teams, and to serve our clients. Through innovation, we eliminate obstacles and create a seamless experience throughout the prospect and resident lifecycle,” said John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor Companies.

Union, founded by technologists from Amazon, is bringing innovation to the multifamily industry and challenging antiquated monopolies. To learn more about a demo or trial of Union, visit www.gounion.com or email hello@gounion.com.

