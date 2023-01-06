<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Union Launches Multifamily Industry’s First Centralized Leasing Software Platform
Business Wire

Union Launches Multifamily Industry’s First Centralized Leasing Software Platform

di Business Wire

Industry-first software solution enables virtual operations for property management companies.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union, a multifamily property technology company, announces the first comprehensive centralized leasing software and support solution to enable sophisticated remote management of multifamily communities. Union transforms the traditional leasing operational model to solve for staffing shortages, a consumer shift to self-service, and a need for specialized operations.

“Property management companies and ownership groups are facing historic challenges with hiring and employee retention, and they are looking for software to support smaller, more efficient leasing operations via centralization,” said Ethan Lacey, Founder and CEO of Union.

Union partners can choose to adopt a fully remote model, where all lead management functions are off-property, or a hybrid model, where an on-property presence is maintained. For all operational models, Union enables specialization at every step of the lead-to-lease journey, including applications, renewals, and move-in.

Centralization requires more than software, it requires support. In conjunction with the launch of Union’s centralized leasing platform, Union is also announcing proservices to support partners as they adopt a centralized leasing operating model. Union’s industry experts help partners facilitate organizational restructuring, operational innovation, training and implementation, and staff resourcing.

Mark-Taylor Residential, the leading luxury property management company and developer in Arizona, is the first organization to implement Union’s software at owned and operated communities. “With Union, we are evolving traditional operations to meet shifting marketplace realities, to support our internal teams, and to serve our clients. Through innovation, we eliminate obstacles and create a seamless experience throughout the prospect and resident lifecycle,” said John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor Companies.

Union, founded by technologists from Amazon, is bringing innovation to the multifamily industry and challenging antiquated monopolies. To learn more about a demo or trial of Union, visit www.gounion.com or email hello@gounion.com.

Contacts

MEDIA

Contact: Ethan Lacey

Email: ethan@gounion.com
Phone: (646) 837-5515

Articoli correlati

Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to Its Advisory Board, Chaired by Brigadier General (retired) Tom Cosentino,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma7, a rapidly scaling risk information and services company, has announced the appointment of Martin Dempsey, retired...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation today announced Jason S. Armstrong has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Armstrong elevates to the...
Continua a leggere

Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to...

Business Wire