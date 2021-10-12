Unilever Launches High-Performance Water Purification Brand in U.S. Market

Pureit offers reverse osmosis water purifiers with unique filtration technology in a compact, tankless design

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unilever, a global leader with decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods, today announced the launch of Pureit, a new innovation in reverse osmosis (RO) water purification, to the U.S. market. Pureit utilizes a combination of anti-scaling materials and high-quality reverse osmosis and carbon filters to provide cleaner1, fresher water for any family.





Tap water is not sterile. According to the CDC, even when the public water system is working correctly, a small number of germs that naturally occur in the environment can still be present. As such, this served as a main motivator to bring U.S. households access to more pure water for longer2 through Pureit’s unique DURAVita filtration technology that does not fade3 over time.

“We believe that access to clean water should be available to all households,” said Mads Budde, Global Director R&D, Water & Air Wellness at Unilever. “The opportunity to bring our product to the U.S. market allows us to impact the way households hydrate and help ensure families have access to cleaner, purer water.”

The brand is launching with its breakthrough Pureit 5 Series Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier, which brings high-performing filtration technology to consumers in a compact, tankless design. Pureit water purifiers are certified to Water Quality Association (WQA) Gold Seal standards. It is one of the few tankless RO water purifiers to have achieved such high standards. This is reserved only for products that pass the rigorous testing requirements of industry standards for quality, durability and safety.

“The 5 series offers consumers a convenient way to access fresher water daily,” said Budde. “Pureit’s unique DURAVita filtration technology includes three primary filters that provide five layers of filtration to reduce germs, bacteria and remove over 90% of total dissolved solids (TDS) and 99% of select heavy metals.4”

Key features include:

Continuous high filtration performance



The DURAVita filtration technology is designed to maintain filtration and flow rate performance throughout its lifespan3 by reducing filter membrane clogging. Even when tested in hard water conditions, the Pureit 5 Series can filter up to 30% more water2.

Removes select heavy metals and reduces bacteria and viruses



Independently tested to remove selected heavy metals and industrial pollutants including lead, cadmium, and chromium III by over 99%1, and to reduce bacteria and viruses5 from water so every drop of tap water is fresher, safer and purer1.

More advanced filtration technology compared to carbon filters



Reverse osmosis filtration uses pores that are approximately 0.0001 micron in size. That’s 700,000x smaller than a human hair6. RO filtration can reduce particles up to 500x smaller than carbon filters (0.05 – 5 microns) found in some gravity water filter pitchers. With the Pureit 5 Series Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier, users have on-demand access to purer and safer water with just the turn of a faucet, eliminating the chore of refilling a water filter pitcher.

Convenient flow and ease-of-use



The 5 Series produces filtered water up to 7,000L before filter replacement is required3, which is the equivalent of more than 14,000 single-use plastic water bottles (16 fl oz) and conveniently comes from your faucet and saves you trips to the grocery store.

Easy to maintain



Maintenance is a breeze with Pureit’s intuitive interface and filter lifetime indicator, which reminds users when and which filter needs to be replaced so that the water purifier continues to perform optimally. When filters do need to be replaced, they can be easily changed in four simple steps with Pureit’s snap in, snap out design.

As part of the Unilever family of brands, Pureit has provided over 15 years of uncompromised safety and purity worldwide. Pureit water purifiers are available for purchase on Amazon. The UR5440 model retails for $479 and the UR5640 model retails at $549. Replacement filters retail for $25.99 – $99.99.

For more information on Pureit visit: www.us.pureitwater.com.

About Pureit



Pureit is a world leader in sustainable water purification providing healthy and safe drinking water for millions of people around the world. Established in 2001, Pureit is part of the Unilever family of brands. For more information, visit us.pureitwater.com.

____________________ 1 See Performance Data Sheet. 2 Compared to without DURAVita technology. Testing was performed under standard laboratory conditions with water hardness of 230 – 270 mg/L, TDS 450 – 550 mg/L. Actual filter performance may vary. 3 Filter lifespan is defined as total filtered volume of 4800L (UR5440) and 7000L (UR5640).Testing was performed under standard laboratory conditions with water hardness of 230 – 270 mg/L, TDS 450 – 550 mg/L. Actual filter performance may vary. 4 Independently tested on TDS (90%), lead/chromium III/cadmium (99%) measured up to 4800L (UR5440) and 7000L (UR5640) without filter replacement. 5 Tested on raoultella and MS2. 6 A human hair is approximately 70 μm.

