UnifyApps Raises $20M Series A to Deliver AI Agents Across the Enterprise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnifyApps, the Unified Enterprise AI Agent platform, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors including Elevation Capital. ICONIQ Growth General Partner Matt Jacobson has joined UnifyApps’ board of directors as part of the new funding. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $31 million as it aims to bring the benefits of AI to every department with their Unified Enterprise AI Agent platform.





Over the past year, UnifyApps has built a comprehensive foundation to connect and automate enterprises. As the enterprise landscape has rapidly evolved in recent years due to the proliferation of SaaS technology, today’s modern enterprises are forced to grapple with hundreds of disparate data and software applications. The impact can be costly – resulting in efficiency losses, data silos, untapped cost optimizations and fragmented workflows. Designed for scalability and complexity, UnifyApps deeply integrates with all the SaaS applications seamlessly within an enterprise. By making it easy for enterprises to view and manage all their data in a single place, the platform empowers teams to automate business workflows and create sophisticated enterprise-grade applications using their no-code approach.

Now, UnifyApps is harnessing the power of its platform to introduce Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform. UnifyApps now enables teams to build bespoke AI agents trained on enterprise knowledge to benefit any department within an enterprise – from IT to HR to Sales. The platform’s comprehensive suite of tools includes observability, compliance, and fine-tuning capabilities to provide enterprise-ready AI Agents that prioritize accuracy, security, and auditability. UnifyApps prioritizes flexibility, with the option to deploy on a private cloud and allowing customers to choose the LLM that best fits their specific needs.

“UnifyApps understands that you need a holistic approach to achieve trusted, effective AI agents,” said ICONIQ Growth General Partner Matt Jacobson. “By aligning every data source and application to an enterprise use, they are enabling AI to actually understand and orchestrate work. We are proud to be working with UnifyApps co-founder and CEO Pavitar Singh again, as we believe he deeply understands what is required for the largest enterprises to address their data fragmentation problems to achieve amazing results.”

In conjunction with the new funding, UnifyApps has welcomed Haitham ElKhatib as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder. Prior to joining UnifyApps, ElKhatib served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Growth Markets at Sprinklr. His proven track record in scaling enterprise software companies will be instrumental in accelerating UnifyApps’ market penetration and revenue growth.

“UnifyApps is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with ICONIQ Growth, a team that is unrivaled in their ability to uplift the next big players in SaaS,” said Pavitar Singh, CEO and co-founder of UnifyApps. “Their deep network and partnership will be instrumental in our next stage of growth as we bring our AI agent platform to enterprises everywhere.”

UnifyApps has gained significant traction with early customers, including one of the leading banks, a leading telecommunications provider, and a leading security company, amongst many others. The customer momentum underscores the pressing demand for solutions that simplify and accelerate AI adoption within an enterprise. As a result of this success, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding its team to over 150 employees and establishing new offices in Gurgaon, Dubai and New York.

UnifyApps is a cutting-edge Unified Enterprise AI Agent Platform, revolutionizing how enterprises connect disparate applications and enable AI agents across departments. Founded in 2023 by Pavitar Singh along with a team of visionary co-founders – Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, Shivam Satrawal, and Rohan Vijay – UnifyApps operates globally with headquarters in India, Dubai, and the United States. The platform empowers enterprises to reduce fragmented systems and bridge data silos by enabling teams to develop data pipelines, automate workflows, build enterprise-grade applications, and deploy AI Agents. Designed for enterprise scalability, complexity and security, UnifyApps is at the forefront to accelerate benefits of AI to every department in an enterprise.

ICONIQ Growth partners with visionaries defining the future of their industries to transform the world. Our investment platform and unique ecosystem helps amplify our portfolio companies’ success from early growth stage to IPO and beyond. Our portfolio includes Adyen, Airbnb, Alibaba, Alteryx, Automattic, BambooHR, Braze, Chime, Collibra, Coupa, Datadog, Docusign, Gitlab, Marqeta, Miro, Procore, Red Ventures, Relativity, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Sprinklr, Truckstop, Uber, Wolt, and Zoom, among others. For more information, please visit ICONIQGrowth.com.

