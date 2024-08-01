Unified Power expands critical power services footprint with acquisition of Uptronix Inc.

TERRELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unified Power, a leading independent provider of critical power services to telecom, datacenter and other customers across industry verticals, has acquired Uptronix Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia.





“Uptronix has been providing mission critical UPS service for over 44 years. I’m extremely proud of our dedicated service and support team and all that they’ve accomplished. They understand that each day presents an opportunity to learn and improve. That’s been the foundation of our culture and it aligns perfectly with Unified Power’s. We’re thrilled to be part of the Unified Power team,” said Paul Gommo, President and owner of Uptronix.

Paul M. Belliveau, President & CEO of Unified Power, commented, “Paul Gommo and David Overdorf have provided their customers with reliable, high-quality critical power equipment and services throughout the eastern seaboard for decades. Bringing Uptronix into the Unified Power family adds to our critical power capabilities and strengthens our presence in a key geography.”

About Unified Power

Based just outside of Dallas in Terrell, Texas, Unified Power provides critical power services and equipment to over 10,000 customer sites nationwide. Unified Power supports its diverse customer base with affordable and reliable services for UPS systems, DC plants, inverters, battery systems, PDUs, generators, and ATSs. Unified Power delivers proven technical expertise and a commitment to tailoring solutions to each individual customer’s needs. Unified Power is a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners. For additional information, please visit: unifiedpowerusa.com.

