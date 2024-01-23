Uniden Announces the All New R9 Custom-Installed Extreme Long-Range Radar/Laser Detection System

Complete full coverage solution for discerning customers who expect the very best.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uniden America Corporation, manufacturer of innovative technology solutions, is proud to unveil its first custom-installed detection system to its lineup: the Uniden R9 Extreme Long-Range Radar/Laser Detection System, showcased at 2023 SEMA and 2024 CES.

The Uniden R9 introduces a revolutionary dual LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) custom-installed system, providing industry-leading detection range and protection. With multiple front-facing and rear-facing radar receivers and laser transponders, the R9 distinguishes itself by offering advanced 360-degree protection, including directional arrows that pinpoint the origin of incoming signals – all from a fully integrated control system.

Consistent with Uniden’s commitment to excellence, the R9 comes complete with industry leading features such as an advanced K/Ka band filtering system that virtually eliminates false alerts, including those from door openers and vehicle blind spot monitoring/collision avoidance systems.

Key Features of the Uniden R9 also Include:

Extreme Long-Range Detection

Dual-LNA (Low Noise Amplifier)

Front & Rear Radar Detectors

6 Laser Transponders

State-of-the-art Digital Signal Processor

Integrated GPS System

Red Light and Speed Camera Alerts

Auto Mute Memory for False Alert Lockout

Enhanced K/Ka Band Filtering

Intuitive Voice Notifications

GATSO RT3/RT4 & MRCD/MRCT Detection Capability

Quiet Ride with Speed-Adaptive Auto Mute

Vibrant Multi-colored OLED Display

Comprehensive Radar Band Frequency Display

Radar and Laser Gun Identification Feature

Spectre Elite Stealth Mode

Completely Integrated and Discrete Custom-Install System

Firmware Upgradability w/ FREE Lifetime Speed/Redlight Camera Database Downloads

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Uniden R9 to discerning customers and automotive enthusiasts. Our continuous dedication to the newest technology ensures that drivers experience unparalleled safety, road protection and performance satisfaction from the very best product in our arsenal,” stated Tony Kainuma, Director of Product Management at Uniden America. “Setting industry benchmarks with cutting-edge product performance remains our utmost priority, and our customers are extremely excited about the R9’s debut. The Uniden R9 stands as the pinnacle of custom-installed radar/laser detection systems.”

The Uniden R9 Remote Radar/Laser Detector is available through authorized dealers/installers of Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA).

About Uniden America Corporation Uniden America Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Uniden Corporation, specializes in wireless consumer electronics, encompassing Bearcat® scanners, marine radios, CB radios and more. Headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, Uniden distributes its diverse product range across North, Central, and South America. Discover more about Uniden’s innovative offerings at www.uniden.com.

