UNest Names Jon Walker as Company’s First President to Add Crypto to Saving & Investment Solution for Parents

– Appointment of serial entrepreneur and seasoned investor caps a spectacular year of growth for the leading family investment app –

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced that Jon Walker has been appointed as President. In his role, Walker will assume day-to-day leadership of the company alongside UNest Founder and CEO, Ksenia Yudina, CFA. He will also spearhead the launch of UNest’s upcoming crypto, NFT, and individual stock investing product, as well as expand the company’s presence in Utah, where he resides.

Walker adds a wealth of relevant experience within startups and enterprises to a UNest team that is already stacked with financial industry leaders and innovators. His accomplishments include investing in, leading, and operating multiple early-stage companies.

“As one of our first investors, Jon recognized UNest’s potential from an early stage,” said Yudina. “His background, charisma, and network have already proved to be a major asset for the company. I’m excited that with Jon on board we can further capitalize on our leadership position in one of the fastest-growing sectors in fintech. His deep expertise will help take UNest to the next level.”

Before joining UNest, Walker served on the leadership team at KPMG Spark, a bookkeeping, tax preparation, and administrative solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Prior to that, he was a board member and part of the founding team at Bookly, which was acquired by KPMG in 2018. He has enjoyed additional exits at EcoScraps and GroSocial and has served as an advisor to several successful early and growth-stage companies. He also held positions at venture capital firms Signal Peak Ventures and Kickstart Seed Fund.

“As one of UNest’s biggest fans and early champions, I couldn’t be more delighted to be named President,” said Walker. “I feel extremely fortunate to help move the company into the next chapter with the launch of our unique crypto solution, alongside other significant product initiatives. UNest’s mission has always been to build an equitable financial system for the next generation and making digital assets more accessible has the potential to play a pivotal role toward greater financial inclusion.”

UNest recently announced $26M in Series B funding from leading investors such as Franklin Templeton and AltaIR Capital. Since launching in February of 2020, the company has attracted over 400,000 users, acquired two companies in the family savings space, and seen its valuation skyrocket. To date, UNest has raised nearly $40M in financing.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from Acorns, Marqeta, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, AltaIR Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.

Contacts

Chloe Etsekson



press@unest.co