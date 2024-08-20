Uncover the Origins of Organized Crime in Mafia: The Old Country, Coming in 2025

New entry in the critically-acclaimed Mafia game franchise transports players to a dangerous 1900s Sicily underworld with a gripping new story

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K and Hangar 13 officially revealed Mafia: The Old Country, a new entry in the critically-acclaimed action-adventure franchise launching in 2025 (during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026) on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Available to wishlist now, additional details about Mafia: The Old Country will be unveiled in December 2024.









Mafia: The Old Country announced with a stunning, tone-setting teaser trailer. Uncover the origins of organized crime with a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.

“Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras,” said Nick Baynes, President of Hangar 13. “In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences.”

First established in 2002 with the launch of the landmark game Mafia, the Mafia franchise has sold-in more than 34 million copies across console and PC. Critics and fans alike praise the franchise for its rich narrative development, outstanding performances, and impressive attention to detail throughout period-appropriate settings.

Mafia: The Old Country is currently rated RP – Mature by the ESRB. Hangar 13 is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Discount based on 2K’s SRP. Digital Only. Offer Ends: September 2, 2024. Terms apply.

