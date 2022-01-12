Home Business Wire UNC Group Releases Definitive Guide on Using SVT Cables in Data Centers
Business Wire

UNC Group Releases Definitive Guide on Using SVT Cables in Data Centers

di Business Wire

Leading provider of high-quality structured cabling products share details of how SVT cables are a superior choice compared to the more common SJT cords to power high-density IT equipment in data centers, thanks to their flexibility

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The UNC Group, the leader in IT and networking cable solutions, is releasing special report on SVT cabling titled: “SVT Power Cords in the Data Center: The Case for Using Them,” describing the benefits of using SVT power cords in data centers instead of the more commonly used SJT power cords.

Reliable power is critical for the success of data centers, and electrical cords represents the last mile of the power infrastructure. The always on nature of today’s businesses and our daily lives, increase demands on data centers to deliver reliable, real-time services. For many facilities that means increasing server density and providing more computing power in the same, or smaller amount of space, expanding the needs to power each individual rack. Fitting more racks into smaller spaces put pressure on cord and cable management, with power cords taking up vital space in the available cable pathways. This white paper outlines the challenges of using power cords in the data center, and demonstrates why the more flexible SVT cable is the best choice for saving space and reducing costs.

“In this report, we demonstrate the superior qualities of the SVT cable to address power cord requirements in data centers,” said Amanda Garcia, Director of Business Development at UNC Group. “Because it is more pliable and easier to work with, our Fortune 100 clients have been using SVT cables for over a decade, and we want all our clients to recognize how these power cords can improve their data centers.”

About UNC

UNC Group is the world’s leading provider of high-quality structured cabling products and services. They have been in business for over 25 years, with a global presence in more than 130 countries. They provide IT and network installation professionals with value added solutions for their cabling needs, with rapid product fulfillment, top-ranked customer service, and a hassle-free purchasing experience. For more information email info@theuncgroup.com, call 949-759-0909, or visit www.theuncgroup.com.

Contacts

Milldam Public Relations
Adam Waitkunas

978-828-8304 (mobile)

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com

Articoli correlati

Chief, the Private Network for Women Leaders, Announces National Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Network Grew to 10K Members in Two Years with a Waitlist of 40K NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief, the private network...
Continua a leggere

It’s Official! ZBrush is Now Part of the Maxon Family

Business Wire Business Wire -
Regulatory Requirements Satisfied, New Partnership Amplifies Innovative and Creative Possibilities, Enhanced Portfolio Provides Maxon Huge DCC and Emerging Metaverse...
Continua a leggere

Yaron Dycian of Water Intelligence (WINT) Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Yaron Dycian, the Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Water Intelligence (WINT), an Israel-based company that produces...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chief, the Private Network for Women Leaders, Announces National Expansion

Business Wire