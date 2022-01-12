UNC Group Releases Definitive Guide on Using SVT Cables in Data Centers

Leading provider of high-quality structured cabling products share details of how SVT cables are a superior choice compared to the more common SJT cords to power high-density IT equipment in data centers, thanks to their flexibility

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The UNC Group, the leader in IT and networking cable solutions, is releasing special report on SVT cabling titled: “SVT Power Cords in the Data Center: The Case for Using Them,” describing the benefits of using SVT power cords in data centers instead of the more commonly used SJT power cords.

Reliable power is critical for the success of data centers, and electrical cords represents the last mile of the power infrastructure. The always on nature of today’s businesses and our daily lives, increase demands on data centers to deliver reliable, real-time services. For many facilities that means increasing server density and providing more computing power in the same, or smaller amount of space, expanding the needs to power each individual rack. Fitting more racks into smaller spaces put pressure on cord and cable management, with power cords taking up vital space in the available cable pathways. This white paper outlines the challenges of using power cords in the data center, and demonstrates why the more flexible SVT cable is the best choice for saving space and reducing costs.

“In this report, we demonstrate the superior qualities of the SVT cable to address power cord requirements in data centers,” said Amanda Garcia, Director of Business Development at UNC Group. “Because it is more pliable and easier to work with, our Fortune 100 clients have been using SVT cables for over a decade, and we want all our clients to recognize how these power cords can improve their data centers.”

