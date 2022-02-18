Unboxed and Assurely Partner to Offer Sneaker Industry Insurance Protection for Sneaker Collectors

Creates opportunity to protect Sneakerheads from fake products, theft, and damage.

CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kicks–Responding to the increasing need to protect sneakerheads in the collectibles market, Unboxed announced today its partnership with Assurely to launch an insurance solution designed to insure sneaker collections for Unboxed members.

“This partnership gets us one step closer to launching the strongest sneaker evaluation and insurance offering in the market for our customers,” said Michael Ogden, co-founder of Unboxed. “Assurely is well-known as the leading InsurTech to build and embed customized insurance to fit the needs of our clients and platform. We’re excited and honored to have them on our team.”

“Unboxed solves the huge challenge of knowing the value of your shoes and authenticating them. Unboxed is communicating truth. All the data indicated that this market needed an insurance solution to complement that,” said David Carpentier, CEO and co-founder of Assurely. “We partnered with Unboxed because of their vision for addressing the gaps in the sneaker world — evaluation, authentication, and now insurance. This market now has a solution to deliver protection and trust to complement that truth.”

Unboxed co-founder James Washington noticed this need and spent years working on the best methods to authenticate sneakers.

“There is a lot of fake stuff out there on the market. I want to say very simply, Unboxed has solutions for this,” Washington said. “We know how to authenticate sneakers and embedding insurance makes Unboxed even that much better. Knowing the value and the ability to insure your soles is game-changing. Assurely delivered and our members will benefit from it.”

Unboxed is the first company that will provide sneaker authentication, evaluation, and insurance for one’s sneaker collection. Customers engage Unboxed through an easy-to-use app.

Unboxed founders also noted the significance of announcing this collaboration with Assurely during Black History Month. Unboxed is a minority-owned business and worked diligently with Wilson Associates, also a minority-owned business, in creating this solution.

“The Unboxed solution is incredibly impressive, and it is desperately needed,” said Wilson Associates founder Ali Wilson.

Wilson noted that America remains on a road to equity as it relates to a range of challenges in the insurance industry, and in the sneaker industry, yet one sign of progress is the birth of companies like Unboxed.

“We have made progress, but we still have to make a lot more progress in Black and Brown communities around owning one’s own business. The needle is going in the right direction, but it needs to go a fair distance more, and it needs to go faster,” said Wilson. “Insurance companies, including Assurely, that are willing to partner with a minority-owned business at the beginning of its life cycle are important and needed in the minority community.”

ABOUT UNBOXED

Created by sneakerheads for sneakerheads. Unboxed is the sneaker app that enthusiasts deserve. They are committed to organizing the sneaker world’s collections. Its mission is to create opportunities for everyone in the sneaker community and make collecting sustainable for all.

ABOUT ASSURELY

Assurely creates and distributes insurance products for changing industries and innovative companies. Created by prominent insurance leaders, Assurely’s accomplished team and technology are adept at building, providing, and executing precise, cost-effective insurance coverage for businesses and marketplaces, small and large. For more information about how Assurely is changing the insurance industry, visit www.assurely.com.

ABOUT WILSON ASSOCIATES

Wilson Associates, LLC helps insurance industry professionals, businesses and non-profits strategically manage risk, expand and succeed by using innovation, technology and insurance expertise to solve modern challenges. Wilson Associates specialize in new product and service ideation refinement and planning, and expert witness testimony.

