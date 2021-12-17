Unbabel Acquires Language Translation Company Lingo24 to Deliver Multilingual Content for Global Marketing Teams

The Move Expands Unbabel’s Language Operations (LangOps) Capabilities to Bring Multilingual Customer Experiences Across Marketing and Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unbabel, an AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, today announced the acquisition of Lingo24 as part of its strategy to bring consistent and reliable translation to businesses around the world. The addition of Lingo24 means Unbabel can provide more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service—accelerating international growth while improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Lingo24, a tech-enabled Language Service Provider (LSP), is experienced in delivering multilingual content at scale for global enterprises, and will advance Unbabel’s vision of enabling businesses to execute on their unified language strategy through Language Operations. Lingo24 has strong expertise in translating content across multiple formats—from product descriptions and user guides to multilingual websites, software, and apps.

“ Lingo24 is an ideal partner for Unbabel to accelerate its growth because of Lingo24’s strong enterprise customer relationships, incredible talent, and deep expertise in localization, translation, and marketing,” said Vasco Pedro, CEO and co-founder of Unbabel. “ Our solution will now provide consistent, high-quality multilingual experiences across marketing and customer service channels, accelerating companies’ international growth. This acquisition is an important step in our journey to give global enterprises the ability to fast track and automate their Language Operations.”

“ This acquisition enables us to become a world-class multilingual content partner to global brands seeking to optimize their localization and multilingual content strategy,” said Andrew Campbell, CEO of Lingo24. “ Joining forces with Unbabel means we can now grow beyond localized content and offer multilingual customer support to our customers looking to expand into new regions.”

Global growth and native language consistency



According to Unbabel’s Global Multilingual CX Report, 71% of the global consumers believe that it’s very important that a brand promotes and supports their products and services in their native language. But for large global companies that generate content at high velocity, it is often difficult to scale these efforts across markets and channels. Oftentimes, the localization process across an organization is highly fragmented and decentralized, which makes it difficult for businesses to offer customers a seamless experience in their native language. Unbabel’s acquisition of Lingo24 will help it better serve global companies that need to generate multilingual content for global marketing and customer service teams in multiple languages quickly and accurately.

How Unbabel and Lingo24 will work together



Unbabel’s unparalleled AI capabilities and robust multilingual customer service solutions for digital channels like chat, email, and FAQs combined with Lingo24’s expertise in helping global enterprises deliver multilingual content at scale will allow customers to quickly automate Language Operations across marketing and customer support.

Unbabel and Lingo24 integrate with the top CRM and CMS platforms such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Kustomer, WordPress, Drupal, and Magento, and seamlessly plug into enterprises’ existing workflows to deliver multilingual content across multiple digital channels. Lingo24 brings end-to-end localization services for major global brands like Patagonia, Schneider Electric, Eventbrite, UPS, and Virgin Pulse.

About Unbabel



Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations solution blends advanced artificial intelligence with human editors, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel integrates seamlessly in any channel, so agents can deliver consistent multilingual support from within their existing workflows. This makes it easy for enterprises to grow into new markets and build customer trust in every corner of the world. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading customer support teams at brands such as Panasonic, Microsoft, Booking.com, and Udemy, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak. For more information, visit www.unbabel.com.

