Umo App by Cubic Named “Mobile App Innovation of the Year” in 2021 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced its Umo App has been selected as the winner of the “Mobile App Innovation of the Year” award in the fifth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

The Umo App delivers a colorful, user-friendly experience with best-in-class multi-modal trip-planning and fare payment capabilities all in one app. Umo App was developed in partnership with Moovit, an Intel company, a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. The partnership combined account-based ticketing technology with Moovit’s White Label App and multi-modal journey planning capabilities in an industry first. This combination provides a solution that allows any size agency to leverage Umo’s scalable platform-based technology and Software-as-a-Service model to deliver cloud-based fare collection.

Umo simplifies travel by integrating all of a city’s transportation options – from buses, trains, trams, and ferries to rideshare, scooters, and bikes – in one place. Offering users multimodal journey planning, contactless payment, real-time travel information, and the ability to engage with their community, Umo keeps riders moving efficiently by providing them with the option to Explore, Pay, and Go.

“Platform features include contactless options for riders, multiple language preferences, and options for the visually impaired. In optimizing these platform features, we know that Umo will improve the transit travel experience for years to come,” said Bonnie Crawford, vice president and general manager of Umo. “Thank you to Mobile Breakthrough for recognizing all the effort that our teams put in with riders, our agency partners, and the accessibility community to develop these unique functionalities. By providing passengers intelligent journey planning, predictable arrivals, real-time capacity information, easy payment, and rewards – all of which fuel the local economy, Umo not only improves travel – but it also puts the riders’ choice first.”

The annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City, and many more. An independent panel of experts evaluated all nominations within the wireless industry.

“More than ever, consumers want choices in their modes of mobility to fit their needs. Not only is there a new normal being established in that people want limited public interaction, but also safe, seamless, stress-free travel should be accessible to all,” said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “The Umo platform represents a true ‘breakthrough’ app experience, equipped for both transit-dependent and choice riders, and providing the tools those riders need to travel without delays and ultimately, without stress. Congratulations to the entire Cubic team for taking home the ‘Mobile App Innovation of the Year’ award.”

The Umo platform was made to fit the needs of all transit riders, including those without smartphones and riders who still prefer to use paper tickets and other transit fare. Umo enables riders to pay for transportation in their preferred method, including contactless smart cards, a mobile app, paper tokens (with QR codes); even student or employee ID cards can serve as travel passes for riders. Those preferring cash payment can purchase electronic fare cards and load them at retail locations.

To learn more about the award-winning platform, visit Umomobility.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products, and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi, and more. For more information, visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

