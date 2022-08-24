UMC and Cadence Collaborate on Analog/Mixed-Signal Flow for 22ULP/ULL Process Technologies

Customers can leverage UMC and Cadence technologies to create designs for 5G, IoT, Displays, and Other Emerging Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (UMC), a leading global semiconductor foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® analog/mixed-signal (AMS) IC design flow has been certified for UMC’s 22ULP/ULL process technologies. This flow optimizes process efficiency and shortens design cycle time, accelerating the development of 5G, IoT and display application designs to meet increasing market demand.

UMC’s 22nm process features ultra-low power consumption and ultra-low leakage to meet various application requirements including extended battery life, a small form factor, and strong computing capabilities. The UMC-certified Cadence AMS flow provides a Unified Reliability Interface (URI), which enables customers to better monitor the circuit’s reliability and service life when designing on UMC’s 22ULP/ULL processes while achieving an ideal balance between cost and performance. The Cadence AMS flow also includes an actual demonstration circuit, which users can apply during design to enhance efficiency and precision.

The Cadence AMS flow consists of integrated solutions and methodologies enabled by the UMC 22nm process design kit (PDK) to speed a design to completion:

The Virtuoso ® design platform, including schematic editing, the analog design environment (ADE), and layout XL tool enablement.

design platform, including schematic editing, the analog design environment (ADE), and layout XL enablement. Spectre ® AMS Designer, which combines the power of the Spectre X Simulator and the Xcelium ™ Logic Simulation engine to provide consistent and accurate results of designs consisting of transistor, behavioral, timing and parasitic block representations.

AMS Designer, which combines the power of the Spectre X Simulator and the Xcelium Logic Simulation engine to provide consistent and accurate results of designs consisting of transistor, behavioral, timing and parasitic block representations. Voltus™-Fi Custom Power Integrity Solution provides electromigration and IR drop (EM-IR) analysis, which lets users quickly input the required EM rules.

“UMC is committed to providing leading foundry solutions and advanced specialty technologies that meet the requirements of applications in fast-growing markets such as 5G, IoT, and display,” said Osbert Cheng, vice president of device technology development & design support at UMC. “When compared with 28nm capabilities, UMC’s 22ULP/ULL process technologies can reduce chip die area by 10%, provide better power efficiency, and enhance radio frequency performance. Through this collaboration with Cadence, we are providing customers with an industry-leading design solution, enabling greater efficiency and speeding time to market.”

“With the increasing design complexity of 5G, IoT and smart wearables, enhancements in analog and mixed-signal technology are critical for the success of advanced IC designs,” said Ashutosh Mauskar, vice president, product management in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “The Cadence AMS flow that has been optimized for use on UMC’s 22ULP/ULL process technologies, provides customers with comprehensive solutions across design, verification and implementation. By collaborating with UMC, we’re enabling mutual customers to rapidly achieve innovative mixed-signal designs on 22ULP/ULL.”

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC’s 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity over 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2022 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Michelle Yun



886-3-578-2258 x16951



michelle_yun@umc.com

Cadence Newsroom



+1-408-944-7039



newsroom@cadence.com