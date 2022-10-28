Umbro Enters Web3 With “The Nations’ Collection by Umbro”

Available via New Web3 Marketplace Platform Dnizn, Umbro Launches Ownable, Digital Collectibles

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In collaboration with consumer and fan engagement technology company Equitbl, Umbro is entering Web3 with the launch of the global sports brand’s first-ever digital collectibles.

The Web3 experience supports the recently launched “The Nations’ Collection by Umbro” for which the design team dug deep into the archives to remix ten of Umbro’s ten most anthemic international kit designs to create a one-of-a-kind fusion of football, fandom and fabric.

By isolating and re-imagining iconic colours, patterns and geometric elements from fan favourites, the Umbro team have designed standalone collections for England and Brazil, while also creating fusion shirts inspired by classics from the France, Germany, Mexico, Spain and USA catalogues.

The digital collectibles will be available through Equitbl’s new Web3 marketplace ‘Dnizn’ (dnizn.com). Developed with user experience as the top priority, Dnizn makes it easy to purchase digital collectibles with a debit or credit card.

Digital collectible storage is also simplified on Dnizn: The marketplace securely stores assets for consumers, with no need for a third-party non-custodial wallet. A secondary marketplace will launch in early 2023, where consumers can sell or exchange their digital collectibles and complete their collections.

“We are excited to partner with Dnizn to launch the first-ever Umbro digital collectible and officially mark our entry into the exciting world of Web3,” said Anthony Little, Managing Director, Umbro. “This collection represents our desire to delight and reward everyone with an experience that lives – and evolves – in the world of Web3.”

Equitbl partnered with AcidFC, a design studio that specialises in the world of football culture, to conceptualise, design and produce the limited-edition digital collectibles.

Umbro’s arrival into Web3 is embodied by the fashionably futuristic character ‘UmbroID’ (‘Umbro’ + ‘Droid’). Wrapped in the Nations’ patterns, ‘UmbroID’ is a digital manifestation of the football fan. It exists in a fantasy world inspired both by another planet and a desert environment at dawn. UmbroID sets the tone for future possibilities and provides the perfect setting for the vivid Nations’ patterns to take centre stage.

Converging utility, entertainment, gamification and community, the activation will engage and reward consumers with physical and digital giveaways through competitions and quizzes.

Pre-registration for the limited UmbroID digital collectibles will start on 25 October at 1300 BST / 0800 EDT. Fans can go to Dnizn to pre-register now and be first in line for the pending sale.

“Umbro is an amazing brand partner for the launch of Dnizn, our consumer marketplace,” said Equitbl CEO and co-founder, Steve Cumming. “We have created a safe space and simplified process for anyone to enter the world of digital collectibles feeling confident and secure in their purchases. Fans will enjoy engaging with Umbro in a Web3 environment that deeply values positive user experiences.”

“The Dnizn marketplace helps brands deepen the relationship with their consumers,” Cumming concludes. “Designed from the ground up to make digital collectibles easy and fun, Dnizn empowers brands to embrace the boundless new opportunities of Web3.”

ABOUT UMBRO

Wherever there is Football, there is Umbro – since 1924. Our founder Harold Humphreys believed that if you look smart, you play smart. He believed that products crafted with style and true insight gave Umbro athletes a competitive advantage. It’s a principle we still celebrate today.

Confidence in yourself and the product you are wearing is the ultimate performance booster. For this reason, the design of our collections is never just about the look, everything has been applied for a reason, blending insight and innovation with style and experience gained over many decades. With this in mind we create apparel, footwear and equipment for lovers of the game, from pro to grass roots players, from fans to those inspired by Football Culture – at Umbro we love all aspects of Football.

More than 120 teams around the world choose Umbro for our unique passion and understanding of the game. They include: West Ham United, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League); Werder Bremen, Dynamo Dresden, VfL Osabrück (German Bundesliga); Rayo Vallecano (La Liga); Stade de Reims (French Ligue 1); Heart of Midlothian (Scottish Premiership); Club Atlético Rosario Central (Argentinean Primera Division); Santos, Grêmio, Fluminense, Club Athletico Paranaense, Sport Club do Recife and Chapecoense (Brazilian Série A); Nacional (Uruguayan Primera División); Herediano (Costa Rican Liga FPD); Gamba Osaka (Japanese J1); Seongnam FC (South Korea); National teams – Benin, Botswana, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Jamaica, Lesotho, Namibia, Republic of Ireland, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

ABOUT DNIZN AND EQUITBL

Dnizn is the consumer marketplace created by Equitbl, a Web3 company specialising in the creation of strategies and solutions for brands and IP owners. Equitbl helps deepen relationships with consumers by embracing the new technologies and opportunities presented by Web3. More information can be found at www.dnizn.com and www.equitbl.com.

