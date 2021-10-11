Ultimate Ears Teams with Willow Smith to Support Black Girls CODE and Drive Change for Underrepresented Communities Within the Tech Industry

Commitment to the non-profit organization includes an impactful monetary donation, mentorship opportunities, technical workshops and more

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, is proud to announce an official partnership with Black Girls CODE (BGC), the not-for-profit organization that focuses on providing technology education for Black girls. Black Girls CODE aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by young women of color in the tech sector.





This partnership stems from Ultimate Ears’ recent campaign with American artist and visionary Willow Smith. Today, Smith further celebrates this partnership with her performance in New York, in honor of International Day of the Girl. As a supporter of Black Girl’s CODE, self-proclaimed “STEM geek” and strong passion for bringing more female minds into what she calls a “man’s world,” Smith is hoping to further educate future generations on the broader impact technology has on our society.

Ultimate Ears is thrilled to support this through its partnership with BGC across the organization’s 15 chapters. To kick things off, the team is making a monetary donation, as well as creating mentorship opportunities and tech workshops for BGC members. BGC is a natural fit for Ultimate Ears and Willow Smith given their organic passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are so thankful to have the support of Ultimate Ears and Willow Smith to help further amplify the Black Girls CODE movement in establishing equal representation of Black women and girls in the tech sector,” said Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls CODE. “Together with like-minded partners helping to drive change, we are creating stronger economies and more equitable societies – ultimately realizing the true potential of democracy through diversity and inclusion.”

“Ever since I was little, I’ve been an admitted ‘STEM geek’ with a passion for technology. This is why I am thrilled to partner with Black Girls CODE and Ultimate Ears as a way to break the mold not just through my UE FITS, but to spark a conversation around female empowerment within the technology space,” said Willow Smith. “It is important to me and for others to be able to use my platform to help advocate for causes I believe in, one of which is to empower our future generation of female minds in underrepresented spaces.”

“We teamed with Willow Smith to help show the transformative power of UE FITS, our custom-molded earbuds, and part of the partnership was to allow Willow to have full creative freedom,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears Earbuds. “Willow has a mission to help drive change for women of color, and by introducing us to Black Girls CODE, we can support our shared vision of fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do.”

The new mentorship program from Ultimate Ears and Logitech will offer participants an opportunity to learn from experts across the company’s engineering and development teams to gain knowledge across all things STEM. The donation funds will be used to support Black Girls CODE’s STEM programs, offering girls from underrepresented communities the opportunity to become the future leaders and innovators in technology.”

About Black Girls CODE

Launched in 2011, Black Girls CODE (BGC) builds pathways for Black girls to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to skills in computer programming and technology. By reaching out to the community through these programs, Black Girls CODE provides girls, from underrepresented communities, instruction in technology areas such as web design, robotics, gaming, mobile app development and more. By cultivating the next generation of developers, we hope to grow the number of women of color in technology and give underrepresented girls a chance to become the future leaders in technology and the masters of their technological worlds. Black Girls CODE aspires to teach 1 million girls of color to code by 2040. Black Girls CODE has been recognized as a transformative global movement fueled by the impact of our chapters across the US and abroad. Since 2011, across 15 chapter cities in the U.S. and abroad, BGC has produced technology focused programs for more than 30,000 students.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, Logitech, HYPERBOOM, MEGABOOM, BOOM, and PartyUp are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Robin Raulf-Sager



rraulfsager@logitech.com | 510 713 5160