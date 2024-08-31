UL Solutions Warns of Potentially Hazardous Communications Cable

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the communications cable that bears the serial numbers identified below may pose a potential fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with the appropriate Safety Standards.









Name of Product: CAT 5E 350MHZ CMR MODEL NUMBER W-CAT5E/CCU/1000/W



UNSHIELDED TWISTED PAIR 24 AWG/4PAIR/1000FT

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: E468535 (UL) (CUL) CMR CATEGORY 5E TIA/EIA -568-C.2 24 AWG 4PR UTP 350 MHZ

Identification on the Box:



Category 5e Cable



Conforms to:



ANSI/TIA-568-C.2



ISO/IEC 11801



EN: 50288

Additionally, the box bears a gold holographic UL label, the words ‘COMMUNICATIONS CABLE’ and a serial number (No. LXXXXXXXX on the UL label) as shown below:

COMMUNICATIONS CABLE



No. LXXXXXXXX

Only those cable boxes with UL serial numbers ranging from L97358461 through L97358610 are affected by this notice (150 units).

Location: The cables were sold through VNS Tech Inc., vnstechusa.com.

Susan Nadeau



UL Solutions



Susan.Nadeau@ul.com