UL Solutions to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that senior management of the company will attend the following investor conferences:


  • Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference, November 13, 2024; and
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference, November 14, 2024.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions Inc. transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions Inc. delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Contacts

Investors:

Dan Scott / Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.

IR@ul.com

Media:

Kathy Fieweger

Senior Vice President – Communications

Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com
312-852-5156

