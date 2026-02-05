UL Solutions Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 19. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. EST (7:30 a.m. CST) to review results.

Webcast and Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Additionally, a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of UL Solutions’ website at www.ul.com. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the UL Solutions website for 30 days.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Source Code: ULS-IR

Media:

Kathy Fieweger

Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com

+1 312-852-5156

Investors:

Yijing Brentano

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@ul.com

+1 312-895-9873