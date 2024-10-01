UL Solutions Expands Smoke Detection Sensitivity Testing to Help Manufacturers Expedite Research and Development in China and East Asia

UL Solutions helps smoke detector and smoke alarm manufacturers in China and East Asia by testing innovative technologies that can help advance fire safety as new requirements take effect.





SUZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it has expanded its smoke detection device sensitivity testing to its Suzhou, China, laboratory, enhancing in-region accessibility to testing and efficiency in product research and development, and helping address new certification requirements that can help advance fire safety.

At the Suzhou facility, UL Solutions can now test smoke detection devices according to various sensitivity test requirements of UL 268, the Standard for Smoke Detectors for Fire Alarm Systems, and UL 217, the Standard for Smoke Alarms. The UL 268 and UL 217 Standards were updated to help mitigate cooking nuisance alarms while also addressing the smoke from fires originating in today’s home and commercial environments. These changes in standards necessitated new technologies in modern smoke alarms and detectors.

“ It is essential to have correctly installed and functioning smoke alarms or detectors where we live, work, learn and play,” said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. “ Our investment in expanding smoke detection device testing in China supports our mission of working for a safer world and helps our global customers innovate with confidence.”

Dwayne Sloan, technical director of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions, said, “ Nuisance alarms, commonly caused by cooking, can sometimes result in consumers removing the battery, creating considerable fire safety risks in the event of an actual fire. The fire science community found ways to help address this challenge through new testing and certification requirements. Manufacturers are responding to these Standards changes with innovations to address nuisance alarms that are now incorporated into new smoke detection products. With our newly expanded smoke detection device sensitivity testing capabilites, UL Solutions can now assess these innovative technologies in Suzhou.”

The new testing capabilities help smoke alarm and smoke detector manufacturers expedite research and development while prioritizing safety and mitigating nuisance alarms. By expanding its testing in Suzhou, UL Solutions provides a pathway for manufacturers to demonstrate initial product performance regarding smoke sensitivity response, which is a critical aspect of technology application and product development.

Smoke detection manufacturers in China and East Asia supply a significant portion of smoke alarms and detectors sold in North America and other markets. Suzhou is now the second location globally where UL Solutions offers smoke detection sensitivity testing. UL Solutions conducts testing and certification of smoke detection devices at its headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, United States.

