Ukraine Ministry of Education and Science Launches Labster Virtual Labs Countrywide to Support STEM Students

One million-plus higher ed students now have “anytime, anywhere” access to hands-on science experimentation through immersive and engaging Labster platform, even during temporary relocations

BOSTON & KYIV, Ukraine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM–The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MoES) has reached an agreement with Labster (www.labster.com), the world’s leading edtech platform for virtual labs and interactive science, to make the Labster science learning platform available to all universities, high schools, and technical education institutions in Ukraine.

The Labster donation will enable more than a million students in every higher education institution in Ukraine to benefit from immersive science programs online or in-person using Labster virtual science simulations for one year. Students can enjoy worldwide access to the cloud-based Labster platform even if they are temporarily relocated to a different region or outside the country, as long as they are enrolled in a Ukrainian school.

Labster has a rich offering of virtual simulations in fields such as biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, and physics. The browser-based Labster simulations take advantage of gamification techniques and can be played on a variety of the most commonly used desktop and mobile devices.

In addition to providing access to its extensive catalog of simulations, Labster is also donating professional development training and technical support service to all science faculty and students. Sumy State University (https://int.sumdu.edu.ua/en/) is the first Ukrainian institution to take advantage of the donation to teach STEM courses with Labster.

“We are honored to throw our full support behind Ukrainian students who are struggling to continue their studies despite overwhelmingly difficult circumstances,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, Labster co-founder and CEO. “Our high-quality interactive science learning platform makes it possible for students to get essential, hands-on laboratory experience in a broad array of subjects, regardless of their current physical locations or the conditions of their learning institutions. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision — for empowering the next generation of scientists to change the world — take shape in such a challenging environment.”

“It is critical that we provide the means for all Ukrainian students to learn science and technology, whether they intend to become government officials, entrepreneurs, farmers, or physicians. As young citizens graduate, they must be prepared to immediately contribute, and science is fundamental to every field. We are grateful to Labster for donating access to its advanced STEM education platform, available anytime and anywhere, for all Ukrainian students in high schools, technical schools, and universities,” said Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Vitrenko.

The partnership between the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and Labster will kick off on Monday, December 5, 2022, with a webinar to introduce Labster to Ukrainian educators.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities in 70 countries have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster’s team members are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

Contacts

Kaylee Arca



Sterling Communications for Labster



(408) 395-5500



labster@sterlingpr.com