Ukraine: Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ukraine: Data Centre Landscape – 2021 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Ukraine.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Ukraine.

About Ukraine

The Ukraine Government in February 2021 revealed plans to build large Data Centres with 250 MW up to 500 MW of power alongside nuclear power stations. The facilities are to be used for crypto-currency mining and according to the state-owned energy utility Energoatom could consume up to 2 to 3 GW of power.

In 2020 a contract was signed between Energoatom and H2 LLC to build a USD $700 million Data Centre facility at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. There is also a plan to build a Data Centre next to the Rivne nuclear power plant with power of from 250 MW up to 500 MW, with construction to start during 2022.

Table of Contents

  1. Methodology – DCP Ukraine Data Centre Landscape
  2. Data Centre Summary – Ukraine Data Centre Landscape
  3. A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Ukraine
  4. The key 3rd party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Ukraine
  5. The key Ukraine Data Centre Provider Profiles
  6. A pie chart showing the key Ukraine Data Centre Provider raised floor space market share – as of the end of June 2021 in percent
  7. Ukraine Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in m2
  8. Ukraine Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in MW
  9. Data Centre power in Euro per kWH
  10. The key Ukraine Data Centre Clusters
  11. A Ukraine Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 – in Euro per month
  12. A chart forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 – in Euro per month
  13. A Ukraine Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum
  14. A Ukraine Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro – from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum
  15. The key trends for the Ukraine Data Centre market
  16. Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yvqtu

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

